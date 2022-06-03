Good Morning, White Hall!
The temperature this week has been 90 degrees plus, and thank goodness it is cooler now, but the humidity is still a little too high.
It’s been a beautiful spring and summer is only a couple of weeks away. It’s hard to believe school is already over.
Happy Birthday
Happy 93rd Birthday to my Mom. I love you Mom, from your son, John McIntire. (My apology to John and his Mom because I didn’t get it in last weeks’ article.) Happy Birthday to my Grandson Daniel Spencer Espanol. Thanks for all your help whenever I need it. I appreciate you.
Ribbon cuttings at Middletown Commons
Everyone is invited to a multi-ribbon cutting event at the Commons. The re-opening of White’s Fine Jewelry, and Spa Oasis, and the grand openings of A & K Clothing, The Supplement Shack, and Agnes & Alfred Boutique. They will be open Monday, June 6 at 11:30 a.m. They are located at 2600 Middletown Commons.
All 5 are women-owned businesses, and are side by side in the drive-thru at the Commons.
Beverly CEOS
Our regular meeting of the Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service will have their monthly meeting on Monday, June 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Beverly Clubhouse (Old Nixon School) on Nixon School Road, (turn left at the Apple Valley Road Golf Course).
The lesson leader will be Claudia Holbert. The lesson will be “Supplements 101.” Refreshments will be provided by Sheryl Holbert.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
The volunteer work the CEOS club members participate in makes a person proud to be a member. Thank you to the Marion County WVU Extension office for their fantastic support. Special thanks to former Extension Agent Ric Rodriguez, and Program Assistant Paige Zohner for their fantastic support.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council meeting will be held June 13, and June 27 this month.
Blessing Box
Please remember the White Hall Blessing Box is at the right side of the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who are in need of items, are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com or call Claudia at 304-534-2756. My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
