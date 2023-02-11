January 25 was an exciting day for aviation and aerospace professionals in ‘Almost Heaven.’ On behalf of my organization, I worked with industry colleagues to plan and attend our Annual West Virginia Aviation Day at the state capitol in Charleston.
Attendees included members of the W.Va. Airport Managers Association, airports, aerospace companies, aviation education institutions and training centers, as well as other important partners that support aviation. The annual event at the capitol occurs while the state legislature is in session and is a time for us to unify and showcase everything aviation related in our communities as we work to grow and nurture this sector.
It is important for aviation professionals to come together in this niche to continue to remind our public, private, federal, state, and local officials that aviation contributes a prolific economic impact on our great state and is a big part of diversifying our economy.
In order to show our legislators and other officials the impact aviation currently has in our communities, it is important to present data in which we have measured, established baselines, and set visionary benchmarks. The data paints a clear picture of where we are today and helps plan for the future. For example, in 2021, the former West Virginia Aeronautics Commission completed and presented the “2020 West Virginia Aviation Economic Impact Study.” The study identified the economic benefits that aviation contributes to West Virginia.
The study highlights the tremendous impact aviation has on each airport’s regional economy, along with the combined impacts at the state level. West Virginia has 24 publicly-owned, public-use airports, 17 of which are general aviation and 7 are commercial. Our airports connect residents to thousands of destinations domestically and internationally and allow out-of-state visitors access to ‘Almost Heaven’ West Virginia.
Aviation is also one of the target industry sectors of the W.Va. Department of Economic Development. Our airports are important economic hubs and support a wide range of industries including aerospace, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, extractive industries, health care, and more. But West Virginia’s airports extend far beyond their monetary impact, as they support an enhanced quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
Our North Central WV Airport, CKB, is one of the commercial airports and it — always bears repeating — contributes over $1.1 billion annually to the state economy. CKB completes an economic impact study every 5 years. Our team of NCWV aviation stakeholders use this valuable study data each time we seek funding for new projects. This includes building a new CKB terminal, working to have a new FAA Certified Part 147 Pierpont Aviation Maintenance Technology Program facility, and creating a new 100-acre AeroTech Park for new industrial development.
These various aspects come together to support the multi-million-dollar growth and investment from companies such as Aurora Flight Sciences, MHIRJ, and Pratt & Whitney. It takes a village to work together and maintain, sustain, and continue this growth and that is why we need to continue to champion our NCWV aviation industry to the W.Va. Legislature.
It was also an exciting part of W.Va. Aviation Day to have been presented Official Proclamations recognizing this day from the House of Delegates, the Senate, and the Governor’s office. We will continue to bring the aviation stakeholders together to eventually double the economic impact in NCWV.
Learn more about why aerospace is a target industry for the W.Va. Department of Economic Development at https://westvirginia.gov/industries/aerospace/
Here is the link to the 2020 WV AEIS Study at https://transportation.wv.gov/aeronautics/Pages/WV%20AEIS%20Complete%20Technical%20Report_.pdf
Find more information here on the WV Airport Manager Association at https://www.wvama.org/about-wvama
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.