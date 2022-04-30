John 21: 17-19 He said to him the third time, “Simon son of John, do you love me?” Peter felt hurt because he said to him a third time, “Do you love me?” And he said to him, “Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you.” Jesus said to him, “Feed my sheep. Very truly, I tell you, when you were younger, you used to fasten your own belt and go wherever you wished. But when you grow old, you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will fasten a belt around you and take you where you do not wish to go.” (He said this to indicate the kind of death by which he would glorify God.) After this he said to him, “Follow me.”
We hear many sermons about Jesus telling Peter “Feed My Sheep” on three occasions. It’s the question we are asked by Jesus, wherever we are. Jesus is unsure of Peter’s commitment, who has denied him, fallen asleep, and did not provide the watch at the tomb. Therefore, the question is asked 3 times.
Peter finally says “yes.” And Jesus does not condemn or criticize Peter for previous behavior. The same is true for us. He will not condemn or criticize us for our turning away even when we turn back to Him.
But this is not where the story ends. We need to read the rest of the verses. It says “Because you will feed my sheep you will be taken to places you don’t want to go.” That means to die and therefore to glorify God. As Jesus glorified God in death (John 7:39, 12:26, 17:1-5), laying down his life as the Good Shepherd, Peter is now invited to do that. And thus Jesus says, “Follow Me.” For the Gospels that means to keep the commandment, “to love one another, do unto others, and speak the truth in love.”
There’s the rub. Many refuse to love one another, to feed His Sheep, and speak the truth in love. Out of saying they love the Lord, these people and legislators want to become God, saying what books can be read and cannot be read; what they say is not really what they said (even when audio proof is available); how freedom of speech is paramount even though they won’t engage in debate, how protecting individual liberty is only how they want to define it for a few but not for all; by claiming to proclaim their church as welcoming but opposing various lifestyles from being allowed to worship there.
So Peter says “Yes, Lord,” and leads the type of life that exonerated the Lord’s teaching. He lives with Simon the Tanner, who was shunned because of his lifestyle; takes on religious leaders who opposed believers because they didn’t “fit” their beliefs; and he proclaims, “God has shown me that I should call no one profane or unclean,” and later say circumcision was not an obstacle to belief in Christ. Acts 10:28
As readers of this text, we are invited to follow the Lord until our death as Peter did. In so doing, we shall receive the eternal reward. And, as we do, to live the life that would express the Lord’s teaching.
To offer a final example of this faith, I would raise up the life and death of Tom Bennett. He was from Morgantown, who enlisted in Fairmont for the Army as 4-F, a conscientious objector willing to serve in a non-combatant role. Less than a year later, he was killed — Feb. 12, 1968 — at age 21. Because of his bravery he was presented posthumously the Congressional Medal of Honor. He became only the 2nd American ever to receive this greatest award a soldier can earn. His faith, from an early age, was compelling. He worshipped in all churches and became the driving force for an Ecumenical Campus Ministry at West Virginia University, where groups could work together to serve students, faculty and community. He was far more advanced in years than years could count.
In his first letter home, on October 12, 1967, while in medical training, he wrote his family, “That’s what I might like to do — gain the ability to save lives — in hopes they might learn to live in peace.” Six weeks later, Bennett wrote: “If I am called to Nam, I will go. Out of obligation to a country I love I will go and possibly die for a cause I vehemently disagree with.”
In his last letter home, two weeks before his death, he wrote, “I feel that they can’t hurt me in any way. I have had and am having such a rich, full, good exciting life that, well; nobody can take that away from me. And if it does, so what? I’ve had my 21 good years.” A poem he wrote still is quoted. “O God, during this time of crisis, help us have… courage to face it, strength to endure it, and patience to understand it. No matter what its outcome, fill our hearts with hope- from love. Amen.”
Quietly laid to rest at the East Grove Cemetery, his life continues to be remembered in the naming of towers on the Evansdale Campus at WVU as well as the I-79 Bridge over the Monongahela River at Uffington. The book, “The Peaceful Patriot,” written by Bonnie McKeon tells the story of this one who followed the words of the Lord, “Follow Me.”
May we come and follow Him.
