Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and ready to enjoy some springtime weather.
I’m happy to share with everyone the town of Rivesville will hold an “Old Fashioned” Riverfront Festival on Saturday, July 2. There will be a hot dog eating contest, cake walk, basket raffle, food trucks, crafts, vendors, kids rides, games live music and fireworks. It will be so nice to have this event back in place. Let’s pray for good weather. The event will start at 4 p.m. , fireworks at 10 p.m.
I’d like to share a few events Main Street Rivesville will have in the next few months, write them on your calendar so you won’t forget. I will share more in the future.
April 9: Rivesville Community Egg Hunt. This event will be held along with REMS PTO at REMS. Start time is 1 p.m. and open to all Rivesville residents, children and grandchildren. There will be some great prizes awarded, you don’t want to miss this.
May 7: Market on the Mon. Applications are available at the town hall for those who would like to participate.
May 14: Community cleanup. Meet at the town hall at 9 a.m. Need folkis to clean up, pick up and sweep up the town. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is taking orders for Peanut Butter Eggs, large $5 small $3. Orders need to be in by April 3, pickup April 10, pickup time will be announced. To place an order call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or myself at 304-777-0540.
March 25-26: Children’s consignment shop at the Marion County National Guard Armory. Friday, March 25 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
March 26: Pizza, sandwich, salad and more at the Fairview Fire Department 3-6 p.m. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. Get some delicious food and help a good cause. All proceeds benefit the Fairview Fire Department.
April 2: Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in addition to hot dogs there will be chips, baked goods Girl Scout cookies, water, pop and coffee. This is carryout only, it will be run the same as it has the last couple years, hope to see you there. If you have questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or me at 304-777-0540.
April 2: Ballah Chapel Church hot dog sale, bake sale and yard sale 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
April 2: REMS PTO will hold a “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” fundraiser at the Baxter Fire Department from 10 a.m.-Noon. Cost is $5 per child, there will be food, photos and fun!
April 3: There will be a drive-thru pasta & meatball dinner at the Rivesville Community Building from Noon-4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Ricky Suba Memorial Fund, the cost is $10. For any questions or to get tickets contact Crystal Suba Oliver through Facebook.
April 23: Record store day will be held at Assumption Records located on Clayton St. in Rivesville, doors open at 8 a.m.
April 23: Free children & youth fishing tournament for kids 2-17, from 2-6 p.m. at the Hundred Sportsman’s Club outside of Hundred North on State Rt. 69. There will be prizes for the 1st., 2nd and 3rd. place in each age group. This event is open to the public.
April 30: Thirty-One and Pioneer Women Bingo hosted by the Grant Town EMS. Call 304-278-7777 for tickets or more details.
The McCurdysville Community Building could use a little financial help to help them pay utilities, etc. The last couple of years have been hard for places like the community building that relied on fundraisers to keep things going. If you would like to make a donation to help them out send it to McCurdysville Community Building, 3414 Jakes Run Rd., Rivesville, WV 26588, every little bit helps.
Birthday wishes
Terry Shipley, Susan Shipley, Ethan Luketic, John and David Watson(my great nephews); love you guys.
I hope your special day is blessed.
Just a reminder that the Blessing Box outside of the Rivesville Town Hall can always use some food. Please do not put expired food or perishable food in the box.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
If you have news to share email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
