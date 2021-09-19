As I jump into my truck every afternoon and head home after work I pass by a vast number of people.
Some gathering at the Union Mission to get their meal for the day, some walking across the Million Dollar Bridge toward the Connector, and some like me, sitting in my car, separated from whatever has been controlling my time for the last few hours, and now headed to the next place we have to go. I bet you that that has been my end-of-the-day story for the last five years, until two days ago.
Two days ago I stepped out of my office on Washington Street and a man was sitting at the door stoop next to my office entrance. As I passed him he didn’t look up, he didn’t murmur a “good afternoon” or even acknowledge I was there. So, I said ”hello.” He looked at me a little shocked. He stuttered through an almost silent reply “hello.”
I started to walk by but there was something in his amazement that I spoke to him that got to me. I turned around and said, “Are you doing OK?” Not making eye contact with me, he said “Yeah, I’m OK.” I continued my attempt to connect with him and said “You just looked a little startled when I spoke to you.” And I kind of chuckled, as if I was giving him the punchline to a joke.
He said, “people don’t talk to me much, that’s all.” I know he couldn’t see it on my face because he still hadn’t made eye contact with me, but, hearing that there are people that go through life invisible or detached from everyone was a paradigm shift in my mind I wasn’t ready for. Like my speaking to him, his news that I was the first person in days to speak to him startled me.
Can you imagine going from the time you wake up until the time you go to bed a week later and no one speaks to you? Can you imagine looking at people day after day and no one sees you and says “Hey how are you doing?” No one just wants to interact with you. Some of us may joke and say “I would love a week of not having to speak to someone.” But. I was stunned to think the sound of my voice, just saying “hello” to this man was unexpected and another human’s voice directed at him was so unfamiliar.
I try to use these words each month to direct folks to local service providers in our community. But this time I want to direct us to be more aware of those who are ignored and feel they are forgotten. I understand COVID has us all concerned about “social distancing” but we cannot be so distant as humans that people aren’t spoken to. That folks not only fear getting sick but that they fear being alone.
We have at our disposal the ability to lift others by simply interacting with them. It takes so little of our time and it would mean so much to them. If, in your daily routine you do not see these folks chances, you are not looking close enough. Let me give you some suggestions on ways to connect that will not put you at risk of getting COVID but will let others know they matter.
Write a note and stick it in your neighbors’ mail book or on their door. Bake some cookies or other items and drop them by a veterans’ house that lives near you. Make a phone call to a friend you haven’t heard from in a while.
And when you see people say “hello.” You have no idea how acknowledging they are human can improve their day.
