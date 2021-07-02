Happy Independence Day, Farmers!
Eleanor Roosevelt said, “True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth.” It is my fervent hope that something touches you this weekend while celebrating our day of freedom that spurs you to do a kindness for another. Your forefathers didn’t fight for this land in order for you to be ugly to one another.
So many friends have shared how heavy their hearts are with the state of the world. I’m not so sure we’re doing our part to leave this place better than it was given to us. We’ve been entrusted with this world but also with a duty to ourselves to preserve our own dignity, to fight to hold onto freedom (ours or the freedoms of others) and to continue to work towards the day when all beings are held as equals.
It’s not a job that was finished but one that was started by each generation as new issues arose to be tackled. We’re not celebrating ideals that were achieved, but the victories of fights won in the hopes that we will conquer those that are yet to be gained. In this notion:
Champions
The first part of my column was written while watching the Husky baseball team play Independence last Friday morning. These boys gave me goose bumps.
Never have I seen a high school team want something with all their hearts like these boys. They played with so much passion for the win it was thrilling to see. You can say all you want about kids today but every one of these boys’ parents should be proud of the young men they have raised. The coaching staff, they’ve done an excellent job. They went to Charleston as champions and although it was a heartbreaker not to have clinched that title, they’re still coming back with the glory of being runner-up State Champs and that’s nothing to sneeze at.
4th of July parade & local festivities
Here’s a run-down of our neighboring towns having Independence Day festivities you should be aware of.
The Fairview 4th of July parade will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the parade may contact Austin Boylen at 304-694-2073 to get a spot. Their program will start that evening at 6 p.m. with Fairmont State President Mirta M. Martin, Ph. D as the keynote speaker. Following will be performances by the talented students of the Fairmont State Academy for the Arts at 7 p.m. Get your toes tapping at 8 p.m. to the Shortline Junction Band and stay for the spectacular 10 p.m. Fireworks show.
Food vendors on site include Heavenly Hoagies, Johnny’s Ice Cream, and One Stop Mini Doughnuts. You can also stop by the painting booth at 7 p.m. and get your free patriotic paint-your-own-pottery in the Town Park provided in conjunction with Diana’s Pottery and Potter’s House Art Center while supplies last.
Monongah will be celebrating on Sunday. That’s two days of celebrating! Why not hit both? Starting at 4 p.m. with free BBQ, dunk booth, corn hole and various games and activities. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. The invite says, “Come hungry!” You’ll also have the opportunity to dunk Mayor Johnboy Palmer in the dunk tank. All proceeds from the event goes to the Monongah Community Improvement Association and no town funds are being spent on this event. Isn’t that awesome!
Car wash
Need to get your vehicle cleaned up? The North Marion Marching Band can help you out!
July 10 you can pull into the Swisher Hill Union Mission Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and let the fine students suds up and send you off with a sparkling wash job.
All proceeds will benefit the students of the band and help with the cost of their upcoming camp and other needs to get them started off for the 2021-2022 school year.
Birthdays
Big birthday wishes to Susie Sapp Filius, Kodi McDonald, Ashlynn McLain, Jacob Shaver, Alisha Barron Rice, Brianna Swan, Avia Napalo, Isaac Roscoe, Thomas Sherry, Domenick Cosco, Nicholas Shearer, Andrea Warnick, DJ Cosco, Janeice Stanley, Jamie Bray, Butch Lough, Jenny Tennant Clevenger, Rhonda Doolittle, Amanda Wilson, Nancy Duckworth, Dawn VanPelt, Kurt Latocha, Diana Kanosky, and Jeff Glover.
Jeff is a resident of the Genesis center and if you’d like to send him a card the address is 1539 Country Club Rd. Fairmont, WV 26554.
A Milestone birthday is being celebrated by Lindsey Hess who turns 95. A very belated birthday wish to Gemma Gerrard who is now 6 years old.
Yesteryear
As promised I dug up some things about The Monongah Glass Company for today’s column.
Now, the company itself was not located in Monongah, but in Fairmont on 12th Street. It was established in 1903, although improvements and expansions went well into the next few years before it was completed to capacity. It was the largest of its kind in the US, mass producing pressed and blown glassware. In fact, it was one of the first companies to use machinery for mass production which put them at the top of their game in the 20s.
Employing over 1,000 hands, they were fortunate to operate at a steady pace even through hard financial times of that era including the War. In 1928 the Hocking Glass Company acquired the factory and ceased production under the Monongah Glass Company name. Pieces still exist that originated from the factory, and can be purchased on auction sites like eBay and from antique stores or dealers. Among their most popular etchings were the patterns “Springtime” and “Bo Peep” which featured intricate designs.
Hocking’s popular Cameo pattern is even modeled after the original Monongah Glass “Springtime” pattern. If you’re a fan of Depression Glass, or are interested in the designs on plates and crystal stemware, you can find more information in books at the local library or online. Once you see these exquisite pieces you’ll fall in love and wish you could get your hands on a few of these precious gems.
Red White and Blue Berries
I follow a nice lady from upstate New York on social media. Her account is “Brunch with Babs” and she gives the most helpful tips. She shared a recipe for “Ice Cream Blueberry Muffins” that I’ve now added to my list of things to make for everyone at camp on days it’s my turn to cook up breakfast.
All you have to do is put 1 cup of vanilla ice cream with 1 cup of self-rising flour. Mix it all up until it’s combined and then fold in 1 cup of blueberries. The ice cream already has all the good stuff you’d normally measure out like eggs, milk, vanilla, and sugar. This way it’s no fuss, no muss. Put them in your muffin tins and bake on 350 F for about 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean in the center. After you pull them from the oven you can dust them with powdered sugar, brush them with melted butter or just pop ‘em right on a plate and enjoy.
Around town
Bear sightings have been reported from Plum Run to the Crossroads area of Fairview. A reminder to secure your trash cans, don’t leave pet food out at all times, and please don’t push your slow friends when trying to flee from a bear or any other animal. They can’t help it.
BC Bank is looking for food trucks to set up at the Farmington location on Fridays in July. If you have or know someone who has a food truck, let Jessica Hayes know. You can reach her at 304-825-0030.
Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is a Turkey Club with Macaroni Salad for $8.
Chances are going quick for that pool raffle to benefit NM Little Huskies Football. Grab yourself a ticket and help support this local team.
Laura (Witt) Moore was present at the Governor’s presentation to the million dollar winner of “Do it for Baby Dog” and got to meet the pup, herself. I asked if Baby Dog’s diet is strictly gravy and Cheetos, as one might suspect it to be, but she said they gave her chicken fingers and fries. I bet she went to town on them.
La La’s birthday
A surprise birthday open house was held last weekend for Grant Town celebrity La La Merico. Can you believe he’s celebrating his 92nd birthday? If you’ve been a reader of the Times West Virginian for a while you’ll recall he was featured numerous times in former editor John Veasey’s column sharing insight from “La La’s Porch” I’d be remiss if I didn’t pass along my birthday wishes to the “great historian” and dare I say ambassador of Grant Town. He’s not as mobile as he once was but misses visiting with friends and the good people in Marion County.
If you would, take some time to send your wishes to Mr. Merico. Cards can be sent to PO Box 161, Grant Town, WV 26574. Happy Birthday to you and many more!
Save the bees!
Did you know that bees can get very dehydrated in the summer months? I’m sure the last few days have been no picnic for our honey making friends. Water can also be quite dangerous to these winged creatures as one slip and they’re liable to drown. A tip for those who are passionate about helping in the conservation fight, take and chunk up or even grate an apple. These can be fresh or ones that are a bit too squishy to eat crisp and you can even use the peelings and core. Place them in a shallow bowl or bird bath and add some water. Not only does this give the bees a place to stand while drinking, but they will be able to get the sugars from the fruit as well.
School news
Marion County Schools’ new phone messaging system no longer comes up on your caller id as a local number. Reports are that the identification comes up as Little Rock, AR, “potential span”, or even as a blocked number.
Make sure you check these numbers if they leave a voicemail as you might miss something important. The call was a reminder that students entering 7th and 12th grades are required to have the Tdap and meningitis shots before the first day of school and also if they are participating in summer practices.
Students entering Pre-K, Kindergarten, 2nd, 7th, and 12th grades are required to show proof of Dental and Health exams. They can be submitted to the school as soon as they are available. Remember the days when all you needed was a clean hankie, to know how to skip and tell your left hand from your right?
Softball camp
NMHS softball will be hosting a camp for 3rd graders through 7th graders (ages 8-14) this month. The camp will run July 19 to the 23 and will teach skills like batting, catching, and proper game play.
Registration is open until July 10 and the cost of camp is $50, which includes a t-shirt, to be paid the first day of camp. Current and former players will instruct from 6-8 p.m. on Husky Field. No experience is necessary. Sounds so fun we might send Miss Kasey to live out her “A League of Their Own” dream.
Barefoot gardener
The rain has put a damper on the Barefoot Gardener broadcasts, but never fear! Next Wednesday, July 7, you can tune in for the tomato pruning class at 7 p.m. on Facebook.
Final thoughts
Have a safe and wonderful Independence Day, Farmers. I will be out of the office today but will return next Wednesday, hopefully not sunburned but refreshed from a few days lollygagging with the kids. You can reach me by email at scummons@timeswv.com until then or give me a call at my desk 304-367-2527. God Bless America!
