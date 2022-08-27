Sometimes we really don’t stop and think before we speak. Praying before we start our day as we ask the Lord to help us reach out to someone that may need encouragement or just ask the Lord to put someone in our path that we can share just how good God is and how we have truly been blessed.
James 3 talks about controlling our tongue. He says don’t be too eager to tell others their faults, for we all make many mistakes. And we teachers of the Word should know better and when we do wrong our punishment will be greater than it would be for others. So we know the Word we need to watch how we speak and represent the Word. This Word also says if anyone can control his tongue it proves that he has perfect control over himself in every other way.
We can control a horse by placing just a small little bit in his mouth. We can make him turn around and go anywhere we want him to go.
A very large ship is easily turned by just a small rudder and the captain can pilot that ship anywhere he wants even in the strongest of winds and storms.
So, dear hearts the Word says in James 3:5 The tongue is a small thing, but what enormous damage it can do. A forest can be set on fire with just one tiny spark, and our tongue is a flame on fire if used the wrong way.
When we come to the Lord and He forgives us, we are so full and happy and set free and we want to tell everyone what God has done for us and we witness to others of our experience and want them to feel the same thing we felt. Then they come to church with us and God speaks to their heart and they come as they are and give their heart to Jesus. Oh yes we are so happy for them and rejoice because they have come to know the Jesus we know.
But somewhere along the road of life they may slip and fall and do something or say something that just is not up to what your standard of being a Christian is all about. Then this unruly tongue lets them know they have done wrong and should not act like that, or talk like that. You have yourself at another level and sometimes we look down on them on another level and run this unruly tongue instead of taking them gently under our wing and teach them the ways of the Lord. See men have trained all kind of animals to do just about anything we can think of. But, no human can tame the tongue. If we say something to a new child of God or anyone that loses their soul to the enemy by something that come out of the unruly tongue we will be held accountable for our words on judgement day. Matthew 12:36
Proverbs 18:21 Life and death are in the power of the tongue. We can speak life to them or speak death when we kill them with our tongue.
James 3:10 Out of the mouth proceed blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things out not be so.
Proverbs 21:23 A soft answer turns away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.
I know some of us may not want to hear about this tongue of ours, but it is what God wants us to do. So when we see a new one in Christ let’s take them under our wings and speak life and not quickly judge or point out the wrong they have done, as we were there too and we can be in the same place they are. Remember there are no levels with Jesus, he loves us so much he gave his life and shed every drop of blood for us.
Remember this: The ground is level at the foot of the cross, no man stands higher than I. I can call on Jesus’ name and a King can do the same. The ground is level at the foot of the cross.
Handle others with care, as they are fragile. God Bless you all this day, as we speak the name of Jesus over you.
