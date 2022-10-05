Good Morning Rivesville!
Welcome to October, the chill is already in the air. It’s time to pull out those sweaters and throw another blanket on the bed. I caved and turned my heat on. I thought I could tough it out for awhile but that didn’t happen.
Main Street Rivesville is holding their pole decorating contest again. If you are interested in doing this stop in at Rivesville Town Hall and pick up your application. This event is open to anyone who would like to participate, the top prize will be $100. Let’s make the town beautiful by decorating those poles!
REMS will hold their Fall Fall Festival this Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the school. There will be all kinds of activities, inflatables, food etc. and don’t forget those wonderful raffle baskets! Come out and support your local school and let the kids see the community cares.
If you haven’t signed up for the Rams 5K run you still have time. The run is Saturday, Oct. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds. The registration fee is $20 and the deadline is Oct. 7. Sign up now by visiting QRCO.DE/RAMS5K. Age categories are grade school-13 and under, high school 14-18, open class 19-54, and master class 55 plus. Clutter Farms will provide concessions.
REMS PTO is now selling raffle tickets for a 2023 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV (subject to terms and fees) the tickets are $20 each or 3 for $50. The school is raising money to buy a digital announcement board to replace the current board in front of the school. If you are interested in buying a tickets call Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010, Michele Weekley at 304-841-8077, Kiayla Merrifield at 304-694-5241, or Ashlee Sheets at 612-2324
Congratulations to Rebecca Garrett on being the winner of the chili cook off contest that was held at the PTO meeting, there were several pots of chili there and they were all good!
I would like to give kudos to the REMS PTO officers for all their hard work.
There will be a pizza, sandwich and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3-6 p.m., call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. A new item has been added to this already great menu, a pork barbecue sandwich. Don’t cook get out and support your local fire department. You can eat in or carryout and the building is handicap accessible.
A Monster Mash Derby will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be a trunk or treat at 5 p.m. followed by power wheels derby at 5:30.
Don’t forget the Craft and Vendor show being held at the Knights of Columbus from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided by Heavenly Hoagies. Free admission and lots of parking.
Get your tickets for the basket bingo being held at the Grant Town Community on Oct. 16, tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Grant Town Municipal Building.
Birthday wishes:
Donna Stark, Brandon Conrad, Lelia Waters, Charlie Rosic, Lewis Boyce, Crystal Suba Oliver, Ashley Seipp.
I hope each has a blessed day!
Do you have news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs and Mountaineers!
