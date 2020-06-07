It is commencement time again, and graduates will be given valuable advice on success in their oncoming life adventure. My thoughts concerning what I would tell the graduates stems from reflecting on two of my own life events: the high school graduation of our last grandchild and the birth of our third great-grandchild. Through both events, I am reminded of the significance of the home environment in which children are reared. America is in dire need of good parents and homes.
I must admit that the high school graduation of our last grandchild this year is sobering. We celebrate with joy, yet we feel the ending of this long and fulfilling journey that consists of supporting all seven of our grandchildren. We are saddened that this year’s seniors were deprived of the usual last semester memory accumulation.
As I think about our last grandchild graduating from high school and the milestone that his graduation represents, I am reminded of a poster I saw hanging on the wall at WVU Children’s Hospital while nervously awaiting the birth of Jackson, our third great-grandchild, five years ago. The poster listed 12 points to consider in the making of a happy child:
1. THE FIRST YEARS LAST FOREVER: Wiring a brain is like wiring a house; it works better if you start from the beginning.
2. LOVE AND AFFECTION CANNOT SPOIL A BABY: Be warm, loving, and pay attention to your child’s sounds, movements, and expressions.
3. TALK, READ, AND SING TO YOUR CHILD: You are your child’s first teacher.
4. HAVE A REGULAR SCHEDULE: Children find comfort in the same routine each day.
5. PLAY IS THE WORK OF A YOUNG CHILD: Encourage safe exploration and play.
6. PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR CHILD: Be aware of how, where, and with whom your child spends his or her time. Monitor TV, music, and online activity carefully.
7. TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF: You cannot take care of your child if your basic needs are not also met.
8. DISCIPLINE TO TEACH, NOT TO PUNISH: Use discipline as an opportunity to teach appropriate behavior. Never hit or shake a child.
9. CHOOSE QUALITY CHILD CARE AND STAY INVOLVED: For local information on approved child care sites, call Child Care Resources Center at 304-292-7357. This number is still active today.
10. CHILDREN DEVELOP AT DIFFERENT RATES: Celebrate each child.
11. GIVE YOUR CHILD A CHILDHOOD: Children need unstructured time. More is not always better.
12. CHILDREN NEED TO KNOW THEY MATTER: Show your children they are loved for who they are.
As I sat for hours, not patiently, awaiting Jackson’s arrival, I went back over my life as a husband, parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent. The conclusion was immediately drawn that I had not been perfect in any of these roles. My only hope and wish is that my inner intention and love is somehow communicated through the often stumbling attempts at being the best that I can be in any and all situations.
I wondered what new obstacles to self-fulfillment and happiness would be generated as Jackson matured and progressed on life’s pathway. I knew he would not lack for love and attention from all his relatives. His mom and dad had so looked forward to his arrival and would no doubt smother him in parental love and affection.
Upon the announcement of his birth, a declaration of “let the spoiling begin” was boldly made in unison. Walls of spoiling defense were immediately under construction for all aunts, uncles, grandparents, great-grandparents and countless others.
Proudly and thankfully, while looking into the still uncleaned face of my few-minutes-old great-grandson, I was saturated with pride, and yet at the same moment, I wondered what his reactions would be in this new world of strange sounds and surroundings.
With the utmost of good intentions, I said, “Hi, buddy.” The sound of a strange voice scared him, and he instantly exhibited his fully developed vocal chords in a melodious communicating scream interpreted as, “I was just fine.” His mother’s soothing voice of reassurance soon dispelled his fears, and all was once more at peace in his new world.
No poet, artist, writer, or orator can express the total innocence portrayed in the face of a newborn baby. The gift of life is a miracle that we may too often take for granted. These little bundles of joy wrap themselves around our hearts and will be a vital part of our existence each day forward.
One of the most important roles in society is that of being parents. The only exacting child-raising experts are those who have never had this experience. There will never be a perfect child because there will never be any perfect parents. Love and the reassurance of belonging can overcome any and all parental shortcomings.
Good parents and loving homes are the solution to many of our problems as a society and nation. When all is said and done, if we can truly say we were loved and appreciated, we will have known life’s best gift.
So if you will forgive the musings of a proud grandpaw and great-grandpaw, a huge congratulations to all the 2020 high school graduates. We have invested in your journey with support, love, and pride — from diapers to diploma. The challenge is now yours to someday provide loving homes and environments in which future generations will mature and grow.
Never forget that your family and friends are behind you with encouragement, love, and prayer; you will soon find that you will need all three.
Look out, world! Here they come!
