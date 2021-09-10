John 6:1-15: The multiplication of loaves is the only miracle of Jesus narrated in all the four gospels with similar details and feeding the five thousand from five loaves. Being consistent with one of the major themes of the Gospel of John, let me focus on “abundance”: abundant life, which is also related to new creation and eternal life.
Before Jesus begins to act: emptiness
Just as in the miracle of the wedding at Cana (John 2:1-11), in this story of multiplication of loaves (John 6:1-15) there is a clear contrast between two states of affairs: a before and an after — before Jesus acts and after Jesus acts.
There is a contrast between a state of emptiness and a state of abundance, a contrast between chaos (Greek word for void and dark) and cosmos (Greek for order and whole world). At the wedding at Cana (John 2:1-11) where Jesus turned water into wine, there was emptiness: six empty water jars, and they had no wine, the celebration had come to a standstill! When Jesus’ hour had dawned, the jars were filled up to the brim.
In the gospel story, Philip is very problem-focused in answering to question of Jesus, “Where can we buy some bread for these people to eat?” Philip suffers from a scarcity mentality, as most of us do. He thinks only money can buy the bread. Realistic, he may be, but notice that Jesus’ question is “where” and not “how much would it cost.” Philip focuses on the cost of the bread. It is simply a focus on problem, impossibility, and scarcity — an inability to focus on possibilities in the presence of Jesus. We also need to appreciate the initiative of Andrew in bringing the little boy to Jesus. “Here is a small boy with five barley loaves and two fish; but what that is among so many?” (John 6:9). The boy is referred to as being ‘small’ — an exaggerated diminutive expression; and again the focus is on the limitation of possibility: that the five loaves and two fish, after all, are nothing!
When Jesus begins to act: Abundance!
Jesus begins to act. Jesus is not going to be bogged down in impossibilities. There are five loaves and two fish (v.9). They add up to seven — a symbol of perfection and completeness; a symbol of creation — new creation (creation in 7 days)! “There was plenty of grass there” (v.10b): it is springtime. There is going to be a new life. “And as many as five thousand men sat down” (v.10c). Five stands for the Torah, so ‘five thousand’ could simply mean a countless number of Jews. The theme of abundance continues: “… they had eaten enough” (v. 12). Remember the image of wine “up to the brim” at the wedding at Cana! The food was enough and more! “They picked them up and filled 12 large baskets with scraps left over from the meal of five barley loaves” (v.13). They’re filled! Twelve large baskets!
Jesus stands for abundance! The miracle of abundance of wine at Cana, and the miracle of abundance of bread on the hillside by the shores of Galilee are precursors to what Jesus would declare in the Gospel of John, “I have come so that they may have life and have it to the full” (John 10:10b). There is always emptiness without JESUS but ABUNDANCE and a SPRING TIME with JESUS.
Reflection: Are we ready to abandon our scarcity-mentality and embrace his abundance in the midst of pandemic?
