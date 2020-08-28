This column originally appeared Aug. 25, 2018
“Happy are those whose strength is in you, in whose heart are the highways to Zion. ...They go from strength to strength; the God of gods will be seen in Zion.”
— Psalm 84:5-7 From strength to strength.
Scriptures speak of Christians going from strength to strength. How does that happen? How does one take their faith and build on it? Can’t we just be content with the situation the way it is?
I served as campus minister at WVU from 1974-1979. At the start of each school year, the university had activities to serve the students. They were nice and needed, strong and well supported and met many of the students’ needs. But, when we visited our grandson, he told us of all the activities they do: concerts, game night, movies, wildlife adventures, hiking, contests and much more. These events are just not planned for a weekend but for the complete year. Caring for the student has gone from strength to strength.
I once had a talk with Don Wilcox, then director of bands at the university. He had helped plan the pre-game performance that has been a mainstay for over 45 years — the running onto the field, the fight songs, and then the immortal “Shaker Song- Tis the Gift to be Simple” as they all huddle together and then break formation. And the crowd goes wild. I asked him why he never changed it. And he said, “That the strongest thing we do, the most loved part of any music we play.”
In faith, when we get to the strength of our belief and service, when what we do produces significant help, deepens our convictions and helps others; then we are have moved from strength to strength. Every year, our Christmas Toy Shop to provide toys for every child, zero to 14 years of age, gets a little better, we have gone from strength to strength. Every year, the First Presbyterian Free Shoe Distribution goes from strength to strength as hundreds of shoes are distributed.
Going from strength to strength invites vision, direction and humor.
Bernice was a lady in a church I served. She had crippling arthritis and she was confined to a walker. Her faith was strong, yet she was nearly doubled up in pain. But she had a strong disposition. She entertained people at her trailer in spite of her handicap. She put a horn on her walker and a flashlight as a car light. She had a basket on the front for her mailbox. She named the hallway her interstate and the different rooms as her cities. When I would go to the door, she would yell out, “I’m coming. I’m on the interstate.”
Her faith was strong and humorous to the very end. She once said, “I’ve been on the highway of life… soon I’ll be on the highway to heaven.”
The Psalms deal a great deal of having strength as a faith initiative. Even as life crushes you and causes you to be in pain, doubt, or isolation, the Psalms invite us to move beyond and sense the strength we have because of His strength in us.
Today, go from strength to strength in the Lord.
