Happy Friday Farmers!
We’re all so quick to call to mind the negatives of the pandemic that I thought I’d share how someone in our family is enjoying the quarantine lifestyle. Lulu, our obese boxer, has really been living the life with Kyan being home during the day while distance learning.
Even as we transitioned to a twice a week school schedule, she’s only without company for a few hours. Now that deer season is in, she enjoys nights being on guard while the kids and I are home. A few weeks ago I bought her a cushy new pet bed to go in the hallway between our bedroom doors. When she’s on “high alert” she likes to sleep where she can protect us while we snooze. To get her used to the idea that this is Lulu’s bed (when I merely say “bed” like I say “kennel” she tries to hop onto mine and she’s a real cover hog and she snores) I began pointing as I say “Lulu’s bed” each time I go by it and reward her when she hops on. I guess a little praise wasn’t enough and we’ve had to progress to slipping her a tasty morsel. She particularly likes natural dog biscuits which we call her “cookies.” It’s amusing to see the stub tail wiggle when you ask if “Lulu wants a cookie?” By the end of this process I’m sure she’ll have added another five pounds to her full figure. I don’t think this is what they mean by you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, I think this is called when you have the opportunity to get an upgraded sleeping arrangement you take the queen size bed until they give in and you get more snacks.
NMHS homecoming court
Congratulations to the young ladies representing their classes as Princesses of the NMHS 2020 Homecoming Court. Freshman: Megan McGinty and Addyson Martin. Sophomores: Isabella Nicholson and Anisa Pavich. Juniors: Kennedy Beaty and Adryan Stemple. Seniors: Aubrey Payton and Taylor Kerere. Reigning over this year’s court is Queen Kayla Miller.
Mountain Creative mugs for Stepping Stone
The good folks at Mountain Creative are giving back this holiday season! Miles and Jessie put together 40 kits containing all the materials to paint a coffee mug for their “Mug Raiser” on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. “These 40 mugs are extra special because they are thoughtfully painted by members of our community,” they said on their Facebook page which has been displaying beautifully created mugs that are starting to come back in to be glazed and fired. “They will make excellent gifts for your loved ones this holiday season, especially since all sales will go directly to Stepping Stone Inc. of Marion County.” Stepping Stone is a community-based treatment facility for adolescent males ages 14-17 and transitioning adult males ages 18-21.
Miss Kasey and I picked up our kits, which sold out before closing on the first day, and plan to get started on them this weekend. The sale will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and remember to check out all the beautiful pottery they have at the studio. Perfect gift ideas for the holidays! Nothing beats a handmade gift.
Scarecrows
I’ve enjoyed seeing some of the unique scarecrows on my way to work lately. The Fairmont School of Martial Arts on Rt. 250/Husky Highway has a ninja scarecrow guarding the front entrance. All you cool cats and kittens can find a Joe Exotic scarecrow on old 250 just up from Dunkard Mill Road before you get to Chatham Hill. If you see any unique scarecrows and holiday displays let me know. I’d be happy to mention them in the column.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes to Becky Opron, Erik Poster, Miles Halpenny, Payge and Zac Shuck, Cassi Poster, Karen “Bootsie” King, Jason Jones, Ben Harki, JJ Davis, Toby Haney, Liz Floyd Matheny, Jessica Luton Broll, Autumn Helgeson Sherry, Felicia Sine. Some milestone birthdays include Thomas Spears who turned 16 on the 22nd and a 40th Birthday celebrated earlier this past week by Melissa (Filius) Johnson. If you’ve seen the sign on your way in and out of town you’ll know that a little guy of mine is having a birthday. My nephew, Miles Halpenny, will turn 5 years old on the 25th. Aunt Nie told him that he wasn’t allowed to get so big but he’s a pistol and I couldn’t stop him even if I tried.
Anniversaries
Two special couples in the Poster family have anniversaries this week. Celebrating another year of wedded bliss are Ryan and Cassi Poster on the 24th and Mike and Georg’anne Poster on the 27th.
How ‘bout them dawgs?
I disagree with the headline we ran Sunday saying what a lackluster win for our dogs. I think any win and any reason to celebrate is alright by me no matter how we got there. Some games are exciting edge of your seat deals and others you cheer your team on to victory just thankful for another Friday under the lights. With that said, way to go Huskies on your victory over Lewis County. We hope you bring us home another “W” on the road this week against Philip Barbour.
Early voting
Our Community Building at the Ray Kelley Memorial Ballfield is one of the locations for Early Voting this election year. You can vote Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Early voting will continue until Oct. 31.
Sunset Ellis special opening
The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Movie theatre is back for a special spooky showing this weekend. Open for two nights only, grab your blankets and head to Shinnston for Hotel Transylvania and Hocus Pocus on Friday, Oct. 23 & Saturday, Oct. 24. Box office will open at 5:30 p.m. starting the movies by 7 p.m. or so. Cash only. Come in costume for some extra Halloween flair!
BC Bank Hours
Normal hours have resumed for our Farmington branch drive-thru. You can now visit them from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for all your banking needs, however lobbies will remain closed at this time. Appointments may be scheduled for those needing personal assistance.
Babyland at Blackshere
There’s a flock of storks headed towards Blackshere Elementary School. Five “Mini Bandits” will be arriving over the next few months and all are bouncing baby boys. Oh boy, oh boy! Congratulations to the five teachers and their families on these special arrivals.
Speech and Debate Team Places
Congratulations to the NMHS Speech and Debate Team who placed 4th Overall in their second tournament. Their advisor says, “This newly formed team is getting better and better! We are so proud of them! Go Huskies!!!” What a great accomplishment for these students.
Cross Country Places Third
Congratulations to the NMHS Girls CC team for placing 3rd overall in their Big 10 conference meet while the Boys Team finished 5th overall. Individual runner awards: Rylee Delovich (21st – 2nd team all conf), Maddie Hayes (12th – 2nd team all conf), Taylor Hess (4th- 1st team all conf), Addie Elliott (8th – 1st team all conf), and Elijah Frank (18th – 2nd team all conf.).
Fruit sale
North Marion Husky Band students have a selection of delicious fruit up for sale in their latest fundraiser. Orders placed now until Nov. 17 will be delivered during the second week in December. All money must be collected at the time of order placement. If you’re interested in a box or two of delicious oranges, grapefruits, apples, pears, and even sweet potatoes you can contact any band student, or give me a call or email and I’d be happy to put it down.
Gospel sing
A gospel sing will be held at Mannington Football Field/Gymnasium on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Parking for the event is on the football field and the singing will be from the balcony of the gymnasium. The event is free and open to the public. You may remain in your cars or set up a lawn chair in the field. All are welcome but please practice social distancing.
Husky Helpers
Husky Helpers has a table of school supplies, hygiene items, bags and winter hats set up on the sidewalk in front of the school to help any North Marion student or family in need. The table is set up as a “Take what you need. Give back when you can” location. Items on the table include notebooks, body wash, deodorant, tampons and other feminine products, toothpaste as well as scarves and hats for the cold weather. If you’d like to donate items to help students you can contact the school.
Yesteryear
Miss Kasey and I picked up a few new books at the library while running errands Saturday and I picked up a Bobby Kennedy book that just came out this year. It’s called, All this marvelous potential: Robert Kennedy’s 1968 tour of Appalachia” By Matthew Algeo. It’s a very good read and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for something to get you into the political positive mood before Election Day. The Kennedy family made a point to visit West Virginia almost like the Roosevelts did during their time in the White House. In 1961, President Kennedy came right up the road from us in Mountaineer country with his visit to WVU. The headlines read, “WVU to Spruce Up for Kennedy Visit.” Some of you might have been a co-ed at the time or had children off to college in that era. The article talks about the campus of West Virginia University being put into overdrive for a visit from the President.
University officials were given notice that 150 men had been hired under the state public works program for clean-up work prior to his arrival. Kennedy was the first President of the United States to set foot on the WVU campus in half a century and would deliver the 92nd annual commencement address. The State Road Commission is said to have issued orders to see that any routes to be traveled by the President and his party be “spick and span” for the occasion. I couldn’t find a copy of that commencement speech, but it was nice to read again from his appearance in 1963 where he famously said, “The sun does not always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do, and I’m delighted to be here,” to heavy applause. He regarded our state as instrumental in getting him to the White House as our 35th President. “ I know of no state — and I know this state well — whose people feel more strongly, who have a greater sense of pride in themselves, in their state and their country, than the people of West Virginia.”
His planned 20 minute speech was cut down to a mere 3 minutes and 20 seconds due to weather. This rain-soaked crowd of 10,000 stood listening eagerly to each word in the statehouse courtyard where they were marking the 100th birthday of our great state. Before taking his leave he expressed that when he left that Saturday for visits to the capitals of Ireland, West Germany, Britain and Italy he will carry the “proud realization that not only mountaineers, but all Americans, are always free.” He then stepped down into the crowd and shook hands with West Virginians of all ages, breaking all the rules as he did in past visits to the Mountain State much to the consternation of the Secret Service. Why? To greet the people who hold his own, and the fate of his administration, in their hands on election day. That’s why they called it Camelot, folks. You can’t do wrong with someone whose life’s work is to serve the people with gallantry, a chivalry to all no matter their creed or class.
Funny ending
I’ll leave you with this gem, also from 1961 – Donald Forst, 26, was being taken to police headquarters to face charges of operating a horse race book, which he denied. His defense crumbled when an elderly woman saw him sitting in the patrol car and tried to place a $2 bet with him. Forst was subsequently fined $100. While I don’t place bets, you’re welcome to flag me down here in the office any time. Email me at scummons@timeswv.com, phone 304-367-2527, or come visit us on Quincy Street here in Fairmont. Stay safe!
