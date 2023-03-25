The Town of White Hall would like to honor our high school graduates by hanging banners. These banners would be hung up around the 1st of May and taken down around the 1st of July. Cost of the banners is $75. We must order 40 banners to get them at this price. Orders must be in by March 30 to get proof approved. Once the banners are taken down, they will be given to the family/graduating senior who purchased it. This is open to all three area high schools. Banner will have the seniors’ picture and their school colors. For more information, please call 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Valley Volunteer Fire Department recently took into service 15 – X3 Pro Scott Airpacks with 45-minute Bottles along with a SCOTT RIT-PAK III attached with a 60 min bottle. Thank You to the City of Pleasant Valley.
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad First Aid & CPR classes March 25. CPR/First Aid for the public 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost is $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider 1-4 p.m. costs $50. At the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
White Hall Elementary
March 31: March Terrific Kids announced.
March 31: last day to collect money/sell shoes for Marion County Special Olympics
April 5: Easter Parties in classrooms
April 5: PTO at 6:30 p.m. in library
April 6: Professional Learning Day and faculty senate
April 7-11: No school
April 12-14: Closed unless needed as a weather day.
April 17: return to school
April 17: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Military Monday
April 18: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Crazy Camo Day
April 19: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Purple Up Day
April 20: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Red, White, and Blue Day
April 21: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Red Day
April 26: Lifetouch spring individual picture day
April 28: April Terrific Kids Announced
April 29: Marion County Literacy and Multicultural Fair at the Fair at the Field House on Mary Lou Retton Drive
Congratulations to Ms. Shreve’s class for winning the attendance contest for the last 9 weeks.
Things to do this weekend
Double Vision Band performs at Magics Bar and Grill at 9 p.m.
New Business in White Hall
MGN NXN- Megan Nixon Barbershop and Salon Ribbon Cutting March 28 at 11 am. Located at 2600 Middletown Commons, Suite 159.
Upcoming events
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is offering Brain Booster Classes offered at the Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage, and family therapist. The last class is March 20 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
Dutchman’s Daughter is hosting a free spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Valinda Tagg. Dinner includes spaghetti and meat sauce, side salad, two pieces of garlic bread and drink on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be serving the spaghetti fundraiser meal only on this day. All donations will go directly to Valinda, who is affectionately known as “The Fudge Lady,” and is a long-time employee of over 27 plus years. Over the past year and a half, she has been battling ALS, a very rare and quickly progressing disease of the nervous system. Any donation you can make would be greatly appreciated.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be present, and they will have and Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Morris Park Spring Fling Craft Season April 15-16, & 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Free admission and parking.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up Event May 13, for 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Council will consider:
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will look at the March 27 Town Council Meeting include unfinished business of a second reading of Ordinance 23-003 Updating Compensation of Council and new business of an Edward Jones presentation and a paving bid.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
