Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoyed another wow weekend! I was glad for the rain we received; it was much needed.
I will have the town’s election results in next week’s column.
I would like to remind everyone again to please clean your grass up after mowing, as I said before this is so dangerous for motorcycle drivers plus it’s unsightly. The town has an ordinance and you could be fined if grass is not cleaned off the road.
I’d also like to remind those walking their dogs to please clean up after them.
Main Street Rivesville will meet on Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Rivesville Town Hall. Everyone is invited! Main Street needs folks to come join and help out.
I’m happy to share the Rivesville Town July celebration will be held Sunday, July 2. There will be food, raffle baskets, food trucks and more. The musical groups will be Soup Camel and West Side Rhythm and Blues, music will start at 5:30 p.m. If anyone in town would like to set up as a vendor their will be no charge. I will have more information in next week’s column. The fireworks will be held at 10 p.m.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold a food distribution on Saturday, June 17 from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency box call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
A car show sponsored by the Mannington Car Crafters Club will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Marion County Tech Center, Husky Highway, north of Farmington. There is a $10 registration fee. Dash plaques for the first 50 cars, 10 throphies 1 large trophy. Food, drinks and a 50/50 drawing will be available. For more information call Ronnie Jones at 304-363-8365 or Denny Efaw at 304-986-2990. Rain date will be July 15th. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s hospital.
There will be a clothing giveaway at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview Saturday, June 24 from 9 a,m-12 p.m. Clothes will be available for men, women and children. For any questions call 304-449-1168.
The second annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be held Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and a ducky race. This is a community event to bring attention to the condition of a precious treasure in Marion County. Please come support a hometown event that will help preserve the history. Historical Preservationist Jon Smith will lecture about the covered Bridge Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at the bridge.
There will be a Mountaineer Mascot blood Drive on June 26 from 1-6 p.m. at the Nutting Gallery, Erickson Alumni Center, WVU. If you can donate please email Sonja.Wilson@mail.wvu.edu for a timeslot.
Birthday wishes
Butch Bradley, Tempy Wikle, Jennifer Eddy, Barbara Keefover, Warren Sawitski, Sharon Maier, Linda Moore and Dave Thomas.
Birthday blessings to each of you!
Anniversary wishes
Michelle Morris & Brian Bartlett, Diana & Phil Ash, Missy & Jim Crawley, Judy & Gary Wright and Larry Hibbs would like to wish his wife Dorothy Happy 30th which was June 11.
Wishing all these couples many more years of love, health and happiness!
Retirement
Congratulations to Tom Heck who recently retired. We hope you enjoy every minute.
If you have news to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Please drive safe, the kids are out of school and we all know sometimes they are so excited about playing they don’t pay attention, we love our kids.
Until next time Let’s gooo Bucs!
