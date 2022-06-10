It’s unsticking your thighs from plastic chairs season, Farmers.
Ladies, you know what I’m talking about. The dreaded season of bathing suiting fittings, shorter hairstyles we might regret (personally speaking), and reminding ourselves that ladies don’t perspire, they simply glow. Like any good Southern lady, I hung ferns on my porch, put up the hummingbird feeder, and put some of my houseplants outside to vacation on the porch for the season.
Driving through town, I’ve noticed many ladies in the area have done the same, hanging their seasonal flags and bunting in preparation for Independence Day Celebrations and for those of us who are loyal West Virginians, a state flag for our birthday. Traditions to some are as sweet as the tea in our glasses but I think a lot of people treat them as summer expectations. If you’re a Steel Magnolia’s fan, you’ll remember the line in Truvy’s beauty shop from neighborhood crank and good friend Ouiser Boudreaux. When asked why she grows tomatoes when she doesn’t even eat them, she says, “Because I’m an old Southern woman and we’re supposed to wear funny looking hats and ugly clothes and grow vegetables in the dirt. Don’t ask me those questions. I don’t know why, I don’t make the rules!” What rules do you follow in the sweet, sweltering Summertime, farmers?
At the Car Wash
We’ll be working at the car wash this weekend as part of the North Marion High School Husky Band’s first summer fundraiser. We’re hoping to clean as many cars as we can to help send our kids to band camp this July. If you have a rig that needs washing, head over to Swisher Hill Union Mission Church and put these kids to work! We’ll be out from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
When my great-grandma would be out working in the yard, Butch Anderson would always yell out to her and say, “Digging and a duggin” and bless his heart a they’d have a full on conversation. Well, we’ll be out “wishing and a washing” for some donations. We might just even have a conversation or two while you’re there!
Around Town
Our friends at BCBank will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day this evening at their Fairmont Branch from 4-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to partake in this fun event featuring bounce houses, dunk tank, face painting, balloon artist, juggler, games, raffle baskets, and more. They’re located at 936 E. Park Ave.
The Car Crafters Car Show is tomorrow at our baseball field starting at 4 p.m. Come on out and see those classic cars. FHI will meet on Thursday, June 16 at 3 p.m. in the Community Building. If you can attend, you should! The Mike Mckinzie Memorial Poker Run is set for August 6 this year. Mark your calendars and spread the word to your riding buddies. Don’t forget this weekend is the clean up day at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Mill Street. Stop over at the church around 9 a.m. and have them put you to work.
Lunch will be served. It’s also the annual Katy Church of God of Prophecy’s yard sale weekend. They have all kinds of stuff priced to sell and they’ll be moving hot dogs and baked good items out the door as well. Stop in and see what they have from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow. Quint Latocha of Plum Run received the 2022 IAFF Local 318 Scholarship. As Kyan starts his Junior year in the Fall, I’ve been perusing the scholarship lists in preparation. I was surprised we don’t have more local organizations sponsored or in memorium of some of our great local people. One thing we’re not short of is scholars with ties to Farmington!
Everyone wish Denzil Parker a Happy 89th Birthday. He is now the Reigning Eldest Plum Run resident. Happy Anniversary to Mike & Michele Fluharty and Paul & Michelle Yoho. Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is one of my grandma Meredith Banick’s favorites, a Reuben on Rye with chips and a pickle for $9.00. Homemade Old Fashioned Rhubarb Pies and Lemon Meringue Tarts have also made an appearance in the display cases at the Nook so get yourself in there and grab a taste of Summer. (and if you’re like Meredith, you eat your dessert first!)
Sports Sign Ups All Around
Another round of sign ups for the football and cheer squad of the Lil Huskies (formerly Black Diamonds) will be held on June 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Monongah Dairy Kone. This organization is for ages 5-12 (as of August 1st) and is divided into three groups, Mighty Mites, Pee Wee and Midgets. You must bring a copy of their birth certificate, insurance, and a physical dated after May 2022 as well as a parent/guardian’s license. Registration is $75 for both groups with discounts for siblings.
Anyone that is interested in their daughter playing soccer in the fall for NM Girls Husky Pup Soccer news to get a hold of Melissa Ruckle with your contact information. Girls need to attend a NM feeder school and be in grades 6th-8th to participate. Conditioning will continue each Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Nautilus Connection/Diet Doc Fit Lab.
Husky Cheer Clinic
NMHS is hosting a cheer clinic for grades K-6th this summer. Skills taught will include technique, tumbling, dance, and more. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the gym on June 27-29 with a parent performance the final night at 8 p.m. Cost to register is $45 and includes a t-shirt.
Award Winning Theater Group to Perform
The NMHS theater department will be performing a staged reading of A Midsummer Night’s Dream! Join us for an evening of summer magic this is a free event and open to the public Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes to these June babies, Justin Dublin, Annie Spatafore, Katie Orwig, Rob Shaffer, Katelynn Lindsey, Kenna Dawn Raines, Margaret Watson, Judy Burton Boggess, Ron Powell Sr., Betty Lee Elliott, Jason Powell, and my cousin Rob Shaffer!
Around and About
Are you ready to head over yonder to the Fairview Community Yard sale tomorrow? Location maps may be picked up tomorrow at Fairview First Exchange Bank or the Fairview Post Office. On your way over, stop by Noah’s Ark where the church members will be serving free pork bbq meals with potato salad and coleslaw to the first 75 people. Culinary expert aka “The Grill and Smoke Master”, Jesse Barber is gonna make all the food. If you’ve tasted his cooking, you might want to get there early and get in line!
The Fairview Food Pantry served 124 families in May due to the generosity of its volunteers and donors. The next giveaway will be Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, from 11 am until 2 pm. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304 449-1863. Please say a special little prayer for those who serve and those in need as it doesn’t look like tough times are ending soon. If you’re fortunate enough to be in the position to help, reach out to them. By the way, after a delayed start the Sunset Ellis Drive in opens tonight with Jurassic World: Dominion and The Mummy Returns. You can get tickets starting at 7 p.m. with the first feature starting around 8:45 p.m. If they’re reading my column, a Top Gun double feature would be an excellent idea!
Yesteryear
Ancestry.com updated its Census archive to include the 1950 record. Over the years, census questions changed up a bit. The census first started in 1790 and simply asked the name of each head of household, number of free white males under 16 years of age and a separate column for those 16 and older, number of free white females (age didn’t matter), number of other free persons (those of other ethnicities) and number of slaves. By 1950, although there were different classifications for persons based on color, gender, and relationships such as lodgers, maids, hired hands, etc., there were many other questions asked to collect information about our area. Each person was named from the head of house down to the smallest infant, their age, occupation, hours worked, if they were out of work and looking, type of business, and so on.
Between the times in the 1800s there were spots for if a person could read or write, primary language spoken, grade completed, and more questions on ethnicity and education as America was experiencing population booms from immigrants chasing their dreams of a better life. It’s amazing to think what the census questions will be in another 50 years let alone 100. As promised, I did get my results back from my Ancestry DNA test. I can report that I am 47% Scottish, 16% English & Northwestern European which includes a small portion of Belgium and the Channel Islands (could possibly be a viking link in there), 15% Irish, 14% designated from Denmark and Sweden and 7% Norwegian and 1% of me being Finnish. It’s also opened up a world of ancestors in my family tree and confirmed that the running joke that Jones’ don’t leave Farmington and if they do they come back, is quite true. We were here from the beginning.
Final Thoughts
This week has been one of follies for me. From grabbing my bathrobe and not the cardigan I laid out on my bed for work (I made it to the stop sign on Railroad St before I realized it.) to trying to start the husband’s truck with the key made only for the door lock, it’s been a doozy. I don’t think I’d have been shocked if I got a black eye from the hail in Wednesday night’s tornado warning.
I do appreciate how many Farmers were out on their porches and in the doorways watching the storm roll in while others were panicking. I was only concerned that my newly planted strawberries would get beaten by the rain. Sometimes storms are just so fascinating it relaxes you. Just in awe of the way the world turns.
As always you can get in touch with me here in the office Mon-Fri from 8 a.m- 5 pm, 304-367-2527 or scummons@timeswv.com or if you see me out and about just give me a holler!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.