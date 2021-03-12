Happy Friday, Farmers.
Our family grew this week by 8 little feet (or paws). As many of you know, our four legged friends have been a comfort this past year of hunkering down and facing the pandemic lifestyle. Lulu, our obese boxer, has flipped the ratio and become more of a house dog since Kyan and Kasey were distance learning. With having a high schooler in the house, the two of them became quarantine pals, holding down the fort and helping with chores while having the house to themselves most days.
It’s been nice for the two of them (especially the lounging about) who have been buddies since we brought her home for his 5th birthday. We talked for quite some time about the possibility of another furry friend, one who would help guard the homestead and let Lulu go gracefully into a bit of retirement as she approaches her 9th birthday. A new pup would be someone she could show the ropes and train up to take over dog duties while she enjoys the plush cushions of my new couch (and it’s throw pillows that have become more for her pleasure than my decoration).
In January, the opportunity presented itself and in a lapse of judgment we said yes to two little puppies, born just after New Year’s. Last weekend, Ruger and Moss made Railroad Street their permanent address. It’s been an adjustment, one that Lulu has taken better than the rest of us who forgot what puppy life is like. We’ve marveled at how it’s brought the pup back out. She’s trying to teach them to play ball, shake hands, bark at everything that moves, and now I have three canines who sit at my feet and protect me (or trip me, or look for snacks I drop while cooking). We’ve had a ball this week watching their interactions (including Lulu tucking them in and then trying to squeeze into bed with them, despite the orthopedic mattress in her own inside kennel). So if you see me walking Lulu, there will be two little puppers bouncing behind us this spring.
WV Wildlife Center
On these nice pre-spring days, you might feel like taking a drive to see what’s sprouting around those majestic and grand hills of ours. If you’re down and around the French Creek area of Upshur County, stop by the West Virginia Wildlife Center. Admission is still free until April 1, which gives you a little less than a month to stop by and see all the animals living in the park that many probably still refer to as “the game farm.” It’s a nice little drive, just over an hour from here and with lots of scenic stops along the way.
Yesteryear
Rather than tell the tales of newspapers past, this week I thought I’d jog your memory, Farmers. Growing up we were a cat family. It wasn’t until a dog showed up on our porch that we acquired one as I was entering middle school (we won’t say how many years ago that’s been). I got to thinking this week of all the dogs that were in town while I was growing up and some that left impressions.
When the sun would go down in the summer, we’d walk from our house on Mill Street, over the hill and across the old bridge to Toughman’s gas station to say hello before crossing over and grab an ice cream (I liked vanilla with sprinkles & crunch or dipped in cherry) with Huggy Bear (In case you didn’t know, that was my Grandpa Huck Jones’s nickname and what I called him along with several other people in the area from former classmates to tailgaters). When we’d pass by the Catholic Church there was a large white house where the garden area is today.
I can’t recall the lady’s name but she had a little poodle named Tammy that would come out and bark at us along the fence line. I just thought having a big fancy house and a fluffy dog like that was the height of sophistication. Another little pup drove around in the car with Aunt Goldie. She was related to my neighbors and honorary grandparents, Andy and Emma Harki. You could see him bouncing around in the car when she stopped by to visit. If ever there was a need for a doggie seat belt, this little fellow had one. How about you? Do you remember any other furry pals that left their mark on the streets of Farmington?
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jamie Miller, Regin Lough-Ryan, Charlie Ross, Christian Tomana, Jane Mafield, Thomas Megas, Easton Hibbs, Hunner Craig, Becky Longwell, Mike Longwell, Theresa Longwell, Krystle Elza Wolfe, Madoline Eddy, and Stefanie Waddell.
Sympathy notes
So many families in town have been touched by loss recently, and this week was no different as we learned of the passing of Ginger (Angelucci) Moore. Ginger will be remembered not only as a hometown girl, a member of a well-known and loved family, but also to a generation that grew up with her kids and remember her as one of the moms on the ballfield, in the classroom, and always with a smile on her face, happy to see you. She was small but she had a big heart.
BC Bank cleanup
Twice a year, BC Bank in Farmington does a community service project picking up litter on a 2 mile stretch from Manchin Clinic to the No. 9 Bridge/Athas Run. This year they are extending an invitation to high school aged students who need community service hours to join them in their clean up. Meetup is at our Farmington BC Bank location (across from Alasky’s) on April 17 at noon. This project usually takes us 2-3 hours to complete, however the more hands helping the faster work gets done!
Ice cream pdates
I know spring has sprung when I see the line for an ice cream! Don’t forget to get your hands on one of the biggest cones in town this weekend. Dairy Creme Corner opens on Saturday for the season. Also, if you’re looking for a summer job, another local ice cream shop is looking for some help. Our Back Porch in Mannington is still accepting applications. If anyone is interested you can contact them on social media or at the shop. Must be 16 to apply. For those of you going in the opposite direction, you can grab a cone in Monongah during the grand opening of the Dairy Kone (under new management). It will be a fun day of specials and prizes to celebrate the opening of the eatery which will be open 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Church services open
Our friends at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Fairview would like to invite you to worship with them. In-person services began March 7 and will continue each week with their 10:30 a.m. Sunday school and 11:00 a.m. preaching service. They are asking that everyone wear a mask and socially distance, if you don’t have one, there are masks on the back pew.
Pizza sale
Don’t forget the Auxiliary of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will be starting their Pizza Sales tomorrow from 3-6pm. There are a few changes due to Covid restrictions: All orders will be phone-in & carry-out (304-449-1904). You must enter by the Town Hall side of the building in the single door, and leave by the double doors near the kitchen. Seating for waiting will be available in the dining hall, and your name will be called when your order is ready. For now a limited menu of pizza with cheese only or cheese & pepperoni, antipasto salads (small or large) and firehouse salads, steak sandwich, ground chuck hoagie, and cans of pop or bottles of water will be available. Masks are required. Go out and support the fine folks over the hill and grab some delicious food.
Fish dinners continue
Lenten Fish Dinner is going strong at St Patrick’s Church in Mannington. Curbside pick up for call ahead orders are from 4 – 7 p.m. You can dial 304-694-5166 to place orders or order from the parking lot, a small wait time will be necessary for those on the fly orders. Adults dinner donation is $10 and children 12 and under $6. This week’s menu is 1 piece deep fried cod, coleslaw, roll, cake and two sides. The specials for tonight are mac & cheese and green beans.
Part-time help
The Town of Monongah is accepting applications for a part-time seasonal employee. Work includes mowing, trimming, street sweeping, and other general labor. Applicants must have a valid West Virginia drivers license. Applications will be emailed to you and they must be returned by March 19 at 4 p.m. Please email Townofmonongah@gmail.com for an application. Applications can be emailed back or dropped off in the payment drop box in front of the water office before March 19 at 4 p.m.
Kindergarten registration
Registration packets are due back to your home school March 24 for 2021-22 school year kindergarteners. Packets are available up until March 22 at the schools on Wednesdays (please call school for pick-up times and instructions). A child is eligible to be enrolled for kindergarten if he or she reaches the age of 5 years old prior to July 1 of the upcoming school year. Please return all completed forms and information in the packet, including the child’s Social Security Number written on the Student Information Form. utility bill indicating place of residence, immunization records, certificate of live birth (It must be the one issued from the WV Dept of Vital Statistics. You can request a copy by mailing $12 and the form found online to the Vital Registration Office (Room 165), 350 Capitol St., Charleston, WV 25301-3701. You’ll also need a current Health Check/Preventative Health Screening Form and Dental Screening Form.
Alumni banquet
Like a lot of activities, the Monongah High School Alumni Banquet will not be in May this year. For those who were interested in attending, please mark your calendar for the rescheduled date of Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4, 2021. Classes from last year (1960 and 1970) plus this year’s honor classes, 1961 and 1971 will be recognized. These are precautions taken to keep the alumni safe, and hopefully more people will have their vaccine.
COVID-19 Recovery Summer Academy
Marion County Schools will provide a COVID-19 Recovery Summer Academy: Opportunities for Learning and Engagement for students entering grades Kindergarten-8 for the school year 2021-22. The program will begin June 7 and end on July 1 running Monday through Thursday, (four days per week) 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Focus will be on accelerated learning, including intervention and enrichment strategies. Planned are exciting activities that will target math and English language arts, (literacy) lessons with embedded science, social studies, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), wellness and social emotional aspects. Locations will be determined by the enrollment numbers.
Contact me
You can contact me at the offices on Quincy Street in Fairmont from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Although the offices are not open to the public, you can drop messages off by knocking on the door or calling and we will come down to get them. You can also call my desk at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. Stay Safe, Farmers and enjoy the sunshine!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.