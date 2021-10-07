The trees are now starting to show a lot of color and when the wind blows, some of the leaves just shower down. Some of us do not like to see fall and then winter arrive but it is West Virginia and it is a very pretty time of year. It has been so nice the last few days, I hope those who work outside are enjoying being able to get out. It is also a good time to take a drive to just enjoy the pretty colors of the hills of West Virginia. Take some time to just enjoy your family. There were many activities last weekend and there are still some happening up to Halloween and then the holiday season will start.
I hope everyone has a good week. Remember to check on each other, a neighbor just might need some help. Take care of yourself and others and stay safe.
Gun and Cash Bash
There are still a few tickets available for The Great Buffalo Creek Gun and Cash Bash planned for Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Mannington District Fair Grounds. Doors open at 11 a.m. and drawings will be held every 15 minutes, starting at noon. There are only 1,000 tickets to be sold. The donation is $30 per person per ticket, $20 for a guest. The proceeds from this event will benefit the Mannington District Fair and Mannington Fire Department. Must be 18 years old to purchase tickets. Photo I.D. will be required upon entry. Meals and beverages will be available by 12 noon.
Tickets may be purchased from any Fire Department Member or from Fair Board members. Also, stop by the Fire Department building on Monroe Street, as there is often someone there, in the early evening. Plan to help support these two organizations of the community, they give support to the area and help protect our homes.
City Cleanup Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Fall Cleanup Day Saturday, Oct. 16. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computer, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residency. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Thank you
Mannington Main Street would like to say thank you to all of the vendors who participated in the annual Octoberfest last weekend. It was great to have it on Market Street again. If you did not get to downtown Mannington for this event, you did not get to see the great turn out of folks. The vendors and food booths lined both sides of the street and then those attending filled in the rest of the street. Folks seemed to just come out to enjoy the day. The temperature was just right and this helped get folks out to look for those favorite foods and crafters. The car show had a full lot also and looked so nice. The cars are so many different colors, clean and shined for the event.
Also, thank you to the many folks who came out to just attend, enjoy the entertainment and to shop at the many vendors and also shops downtown. It takes everyone to make an event like this such a success. Fall events are enjoyable to so many.
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will serve a Chicken and Biscuit Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 2-6 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children under 10 years of age. This dinner is carry-out only.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
There will be a pizza, sandwich and salad sale at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3-6 p.m. The full menu will be available for carry out or dine in eating. If you wish to call in your order so that it will be ready for pick up please call 3304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
