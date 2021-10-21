Good morning Mannington.
The air is much cooler, so it seems that fall and winter are really on the way. Leaves need to be raked and other outdoor jobs need to be completed. Someone said they had only seen black “wooly worms,” maybe the “worms” just did not want to be two colors this year.
In a couple of weeks, the holiday season will begin, Halloween will be here very soon and then time really goes even faster. There are so many nice decorations around the area. Thank you to the folks who take the time to do the work of putting out so many Goblins. With winter on the way we will be staying in even more, it may not be much different than last year. If you plan to go out, please be careful in crowded public areas. If we need to wear a mask, please do so, if it helps to prevent the spread of viruses or any other germs. It will be more important to check on those neighbors who may not want to get out and may need some assistance.
I hope everyone has an enjoyable week, even if you have outdoor work to do. It is a time to take care of yourself and remember to take care of each other. Stay safe.
Congratulations
Last weekend was homecoming at North Marion High. Congratulations to the football team, as they played a great game and won over Lewis County. Weatherwise, homecoming week not bad but rain most of the day Saturday caused the dance that night to be a little cool, at least the rain had stopped. Good luck to the team, have a great rest of the season.
Thank You
The Gun Cash Bash held by the Mannington Fire Department and the Mannington District Fair Association was a success and these two organizations say thank you to all who supported this event. The weather did not cooperate but the event was a success. Such as time for the weather to turn cooler when you are going to be outside. Thank you to all who attended and to all who purchased tickets, you are greatly appreciated.
Halloween Town
Get ready for a fun time in downtown Mannington, Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mannington businesses with a pumpkin outside their front door or a ghost, goblin or clown, means you can go in to receive a treat. Get out your costume, bring your bag and come to businesses in downtown Mannington. Parents, feel free to do some shopping while visiting the Mannington businesses. It is never too early to think about purchasing Christmas Gifts. Following the Trick or Treating, the Mannington Moose Lodge will serve cookies and drinks outside on the patio. Plan to come join the fun.
Trick or Treat
City Council has set the date and time for Trick or Treating in Mannington, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Those folks who wish to give out treats should turn on a front porch light so youngsters will know you are participating. Please think about your child’s costume and make sure they can walk safely and can be seen by motorists. Motorists, please remember that these little folks are not thinking about watching for cars and are just having fun. Have fun but stay safe.
Pizza, sandwiches, salad sale
There will be a pizza, sandwich and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3-6 p.m. There will be a full menu available, either for carry out or you may dine in. To place an order for pick up please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building if handicap accessible. The proceeds from this sale will benefit the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department. Let someone else do the cooking for the evening and support this great organization.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
