Twas the weekend before Christmas, Farmers. Are there creatures stirring about making merry in your house?
For weeks now, I’ve wondered if it would feel like the holidays with all the traditional sights and sounds being more than subdued this year. What would I miss the most about Christmas? Would it be the parades, school programs, and the hordes of people crowded in the mall doing last minute shopping?
Those things, for me, all lead up to the big day. Not because my December calendar is a mess of chicken scratched places to be at specific times, but because I know when I’m at a public event it is an opportunity to see people I don’t normally see. How can you feel holly and jolly without standing in line for the fried dough prepared by our St. Patrick’s and St. Peter’s parishoners at the Feast of Seven Fishes?
When would the warmth of the holiday spirit spread through our community if we didn’t attend one of the many school music programs? Listening to the music created by these children as their family beams with pride. How is Santa going to know we believe if he doesn’t see the crowds of people cheering for him atop the fire truck at every parade? It happens that I got my answer in the form of a letter. Rather, a group of letters. It’s been my job to collect the Letters to Santa in the past few years here at the Times West Virginian. Honestly, I look forward to it every year. (We get some doozies let me tell you!)
This year, it was a bit harder for letters to come from children to our office but the miracle of technology allowed us to gather a few through online submissions. Though not as many, the ones we did get renewed my faith that kids still hold the magic of Christmas no matter what uncertainties are in the world around them. Saturday morning, a letter came postmarked from the North Pole to Miss Kasey Cummons. Sealed with a wax stamp and written on beautiful stationary — of which I was quite jealous — it changed the whole dynamic in our house. That one little letter and the happiness it brought was pure magic.
Despite the shutdowns, school closings, online learning, cancellations and constant COVID coverage, Christmas is still coming. As Dr. Seuss said in his tale of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, “He HADN’T stopped Christmas from coming! IT CAME! Somehow or other, it came just the same!” Well Farmers, pandemic be damned, Christmas will be here. Only we can stop Christmas from coming into our hearts. Best get ready!
Food pantries update
The Fairview Food Pantry at 103 Wilson Street Extension, will be open Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 pm. Last month, 108 families received food, dry goods, and hygiene products. The food pantry is also committed to helping the Tribal Treats backpack program at the Fairview Elementary School, which now has 26 students receiving food weekly. The volunteers would love to thank all who contribute both financially and of their time to help others. It is a blessing for all.
Over in Monongah, the good people at the Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry have been busy distributing boxes to those in need. They will be open on Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. If you need to contact them please email streylecs@comcast.net or you can get in touch with Mayor Johnboy Palmer who has done such a good job in his duties that Santa has taken notice and spent a lot of time in the area helping him spread goodwill to all. From what I hear, they’re quite good friends.
Christmas concert streaming live
A special Christmas gift will be given a few days early by way of a live concert from a noted songbird here in Farmington. Franchesca Aloi will be coming live into your homes via social media to present “Franchesca’s Christmas Gift To You.” The viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 and will be live on her Facebook page as well as the pages of St. Peter the Apostle and also St. Patrick’s in Mannington. Be sure to tune it!
The Recipe Card
A very nice lady in the Warrior Fork area of Mannington called me this week and asked if I would pass along my recipe for macaroni and cheese. When I sat down to type it out, I realized what a “pinch of this” and a “dash of that” recipe I have created. So, Mrs. Serafino, here is the best way to make my macaroni and cheese.
First start out with a box of macaroni (I prefer shells, usually medium sized so that the cheese puddles inside like a little cup). You can use as little or as much as you like, make sure that the water is boiling and has a few sprinkles of salt to flavor it before you drop the pasta. Cook for about 12 minutes or until the pasta has doubled in size. While the pasta is cooking, shred 24 oz. of cheese. I like to mix my cheeses in a variety of cheddars. (8 oz. of the white New York cheddar, 8 oz. extra sharp cheddar and 8 oz. mild cheddar but you can also use other cheese like mozzarella, Colby, or spice it up with 8 oz. of a hotter cheese like pepper jack, it’s all up to taste but I make sure at least two-thirds of the cheese is cheddar).
Drain the pasta, letting it sit in the strainer while you heat two-thirds cup half and half in a pot on the stove. Gradually add in cheese until you have a melted mixture. Place the pasta into a greased pan, pouring the mixture over top of the pasta and giving it a couple quick stirs to evenly distribute. Sprinkle some of the shredded cheese as you stir. It really helps the cheese and pasta bind together while baking.
- Take remaining shredded cheese and sprinkle on top until completely covered. Put into the oven on 375 degrees F for 15-20 minutes until the top cheese is melted. Most measurements are just left up to the eye, you can always use more or less cheese as well as the half and half if necessary to get that smoothness. As with most pasta it’s always better the second day (so long as you don’t eat it all on the first!) Another tip, I also use half and half in my mashed potatoes with real butter and it really makes a difference!
Library drive-thru Santa
Don’t forget! Santa is coming to not one town tomorrow but three! Parents can drive their kids up to the sidewalk where Mr. Claus will meet with them and give a special treat. His reindeer will arrive at the Fairview Public Library from 9:30-10:30 a.m., the Mannington Public Library 11 a.m.-12 noon, and the Marion County Public Library (Fairmont) 1:30-3:30 p.m. This may be their last opportunity to see Kris Kringle before he takes flight on Christmas Eve!
Pottery To Go Kit
If you’re looking for a creative way to ring in the New Year, why not try one of the Memory Making Pottery to Go Kits from Mountain Creative? They’re also the perfect project to pick up for those artists who have been shut in this winter. Go online (or call) and select your pottery and paint choices. Everything will be ready to go curbside at the shop on Saturdays between 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. (Orders must be placed by the Tuesday prior to pick up. Brushes can be added for an additional cost of $4 per set of 10)
Mobile hotspots available
Marion County now has 33 mobile hotspots in communities who have limited broadband connectivity. Location No. 1 – Grant Town Town Hall – Marion County School Bus No. 54 is parked across the street in the gravel parking lot. Location No.2 – Farmington Town Hall – Marion County School’s Steam Bus is parked behind the town hall adjacent to the block building. Location No. 3 – Mannington Area – 1872 Flaggy Meadow Rd., Bus No. 34 is parked at a residence. Location No. 4 – Bunners Ridge Area – 2127 Bunners Ridge Rd., Bus No. 40 is parked at a residence. Location No.5 – Baxter Fire Hall – The bus is parked at the Baxter Fire Hall, Bus No. 53. Location No. 6 – Metz Fire Hall – Antenna connected to the outside of the Metz Fire Hall. To connect, select Log in: Guest and use Password: MCSW2017.
Hotdogs for a good cause
Hometown Hotdogs of Fairview will host their 8th Annual Fairview Food Pantry Day on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On this annual day of giving, all hotdog sales from the Fairview location are donated to the Fairview Food Pantry. One hundred percent of donations go directly to the purchase of food for the Food Pantry to be distributed throughout the year to families in need. Social distancing measures will be in place, masks are required, and all orders will be picked up curbside. You can order at the window when you arrive, or you may call ahead at 304-449-2622 on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday for pick up on Wednesday.
The Fairview location hosts this event and will be accepting all call ahead orders, although donations may be dropped off at the Farmington location by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23. “We look forward to seeing you and thank you for your generosity in the spirit of Christmas. The Fairview Food Pantry and Hometown Hot Dogs of Fairview and Farmington wish you God’s Hope, Joy, Peace, and Love this Christmas season and throughout the new year!”
Trout for Christmas?
The DNR will be stocking 30,000 trout over the next week in streams around the state. That’s over 15,000 pounds in 15 streams across West Virginia! These special stockings are made possible due to an abundance of trout in our state hatcheries. Stocking will give more space in the hatcheries to raise even bigger fish for the Spring 2021 stocking season. All anglers age 15 and older are required to have a fishing license, trout stamp, and valid form of ID while fishing for trout. Locations include Blackwater River, Cranberry River, Elk River, Lower Shavers Fork, North Fork of South Branch, Opequeon Creek, Paint Creek, RD Bailey Tailwaters, South Branch Smokehole, Upper Shavers Fork, and Williams River.
Sympathy
A very special note of sympathy to the family of Ms. Connie Rush, longtime Kindergarten teacher at Fairview Elementary School, who passed away last Sunday. Such a friendly, kind, and beautiful lady, she touched so many lives in the community. While she had retired before my children came to elementary school, she did teach my sister Samantha and also gave us piano lessons when we were younger. Our hearts go out to her family, especially her nieces “the Yoho girls’’ who were very close to her. The girls, along with their parents, Steven and (her sister) Karen have been close friends to our family for so many years. Like Connie and Karen, each of the girls became teachers. Stephanie at Fairmont State University (formerly at FSHS), Heather at Mannington Middle, and before becoming a busy Mommy of two, Kristin was a member of the Rivesville faculty.
Country drive this Christmas
It’s a winter wonderland when driving the backroads after accumulating a few inches mid-week. As a lot of people are opting for a more indoors type of holiday, why not get a change of scenery as the year comes to an end? Take a drive! Get out, get fresh air! For instance, Cool Springs is open year round and I have to say the daily specials they put up are precisely the down home cooking this great state has come to rely on over the years. Dishes like brown beans, ham and cornbread or baked steak with mashed potatoes and gravy. Over in Pleasant Valley, The Celebration of Lights is open Thursday-Sunday from 6- 10 p.m. and features over 500 light displays. Traffic this year must enter from the Pleasant Valley/Kingmont side and exit to the Corridor to improve flow in and out of the park. You can also head down to Morgantown in the Cheat Lake area for one heck of a light show in the Avery Drive area off the Tyrone-Avery Rd. The show runs Sun-Thurs 5-9:30 and Fri & Sat 5-11 p.m. The homes in the area are decorated festively for a cause with all donations going to The Pantry Plus More for those in need. Closer to home, I’d feel horrible if I didn’t mention that the family at 606 Mill Fall Rd. have one of the best light displays in our area. If you feel like taking a drive down the hollow, it’s well worth it! I’m not sure how many lights they put up each year but Clark Griswold has nothing on them!
Birthdays
Hopefully these “almost Christmas” babies get an extra gift in their stockings this year. Birthday wishes to Greg VanZandt, Shirley Snodgrass, Jeremy Board, Sherry Kittle, Kim Mullenax Russel, Mark Raschella, Linda Gamble, Robert Burton, and Stephen Davis.
Final funnies
Stanley Haught and Fred Priester keep Facebook hopping with their quick wit. Sometimes the jokes are good, sometimes the observations are funny, but mostly they make you shake your head. The other day, Stanley put this one up for all the see and as corny as it is, I did get a kick out of it. It read: In search of an organ donor: Prefer a Wurlitzer but will accept a Hammond or Baldwin. Oh geez. As always you can get a hold of me here in the office. Our doors may be closed but we’re still inside. This week we will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. We will be closing early on Christmas Eve. Please give me a call at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. Stay safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.