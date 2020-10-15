Good morning Mannington!
If you have a chance to go for a drive or just step outside and look around, the hills are very beautiful at this time. If there is much wind before Thursday, many leaves will be down and the pretty colors will be gone. A short drive will let you see the many colors of the season. I felt like the colors were so much better than in previous years, but I might just not have looked at the hills or paid attention. The short drive on Sunday was very enjoyable. Hope everyone has had a great week and that you will be able to get out to enjoy the nice weather and the picture that Mother Nature has painted on our hills of West Virginia. It just will not last long. Take care this week, look out for each other and stay safe.
Fall cleanup day
The city of Mannington will hold a Fall Cleanup Day this Saturday. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. (close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only who must show their water payment stub to prove residency. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpsters all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Trick or treat
Mannington City Council has agreed to hold Trick or Treat in the city of Mannington on October 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Those residents who wish to give a treat to area children should turn on an outside porch light. Adults and children are urged to wear a protective mask and try not to gather in large groups. Those handing out treats should also wear a mask. COVID-19 guidelines should be followed. This is a time to enjoy the events but try to stay safe.
Honk your horn bingo
The Mannington Women’s Club is known to hold Bingo fundraisers. They are always very enjoyable, include great prizes and are a great fundraiser for the club’s many community projects. This year the bingo will be a little different. Yes, it will be outside and you will be seated in your car.
The fundraiser will be held at Cassey Ryan Field in Hough Park (the football field). The date is set for Sunday, Oct. 18, gates will open at noon and games will begin at 2 p.m. If you wish, you may bring your own refreshments, as none will be available at the event.
You will drive in the park and park your car on the field. Then during the games if you have a bingo, you are to “Honk Your Horn” and then someone will come to check you game card. This is a COVID-friendly event.
Those who will be playing bingo are urged to bring a clipboard, book or something to place your bingo card on while playing, as the cards are very thin and you will not have a table as we normally would. The cost is $20 for the regular games and the 21st games is $5 extra. The 21st game has a prize of $300. Come early and enjoy the fun.
Thank you
Mannington Main Street wishes to say thank you to the many folks who took part in the recent October Market. It was a great success and hope for an even bigger and better one next year. Hopefully without the many guidelines. Also, a great thank you to the promotion and design committee for all of their work and the many decorations in the downtown area. This was a great way to start the fall season.
The next event will be “Shop Small Saturday” the Saturday after Thanksgiving. There will be much more information as final plans are made.
Gospel sing
The United Methodist Churches of Mannington and Rymer Charge will sponsor a Gospel Sing at Hough Park in Mannington, Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Those attending will be able to park on the football field. The groups will be performing from the platform off of the second floor of the Community Building. Those attending will be able to stay in their car and turn their radio to 96.1 to listen to the music. If the weather permits those attending may bring lawn chairs to set outside of their cars, but still use social distancing and wearing masks. If there are folks who would like to participate in the sing, please contact Rose Mary Snodgrass at 304-986-1768.
Elimination Dinner
This is another event that has not been held in the area for awhile and of course it will be different. The proceeds of this event will go toward the “Bark Against Drugs” to purchase a drug dog for Mannington.
The dinner is set for Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Drive by and pick-up for the dinner will be the outdoor pavilion at the North Marion Senior Center. The menu consists of either pulled pork or pulled chicken, baked beans, Cole Slaw and dessert. The cost of a ticket is $25. The virtual drawing will begin at 7 p.m. over Facebook Live. There will be raffle baskets, and 50/50 drawing. The Grand Prize will be $1,000.
Tickets may be purchased from any member of the committee or at Lora’s Shear Delight on Route 250 near Rainbow Plaza or from Robin Smith at Signs and More.
Bark Against Drugs
We have set a very aggressive goal of raising $20,000 by the end of October to purchase a dog currently trained in drug detection that will be dual purpose by the end of the training. We need your help. Any donation, small or large, moves us closer to our goal and a safer Mannington. Funds will also be used to purchase equipment necessary for the dog (vest, vehicle equipment, etc.) as will as funds to maintain the dog for three years (food, vet bills, mediations, additional training etc.)
If you have any questions, please contact any of the Committee members. Donations can be made by cash, check or money order. Donations can be sent to our account at First Exchange Bank, P.O. Box 388, Mannington, WV 26582 or to any of First Exchange locations. We have an application pending for non-profit status so your donation will be tax deductible. Watch for us on Facebook!! Thank you in advance for your donation in support of making a safer Mannington. Co-Chairs Robin Smith, (304-986-1030) Lora Michael, (304-534-0942) or Police Chief James Rigsby.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
