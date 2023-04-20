Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. Market Street in Mannington has a very spring like look, thanks to the businesses in that area. The outdoors is turning green very fast. It won’t be long until I will not be able to see the Pyles Avenue area. Leaves are growing very fast.
I saw a lot of Red Bud bushes over the weekend — so very bright and they have a lot of flowers on each branch. Our Dogwood trees are also blooming very pretty. If you are thinking about flowers or summer, you may want to begin checking the greenhouses to see what is available. You might not want to get flowers to put out just yet, we could have some frost.
Marion County FFA students have been working in their greenhouse and have a lot of flower and vegetable plants started. Something Special is getting in a lot of plants already. There is a lot of lawn mowing going on and the Dandelions seem to be doing very well. Yes, I know so many folks do not want them in their lawn, but look how bright they can make an area.
If you have winter clean up around the yard, please do not burn any of this. It is too dry and you don’t want to start a fire. We had some rain but with the wind it dried again quickly. There are activities that will be happening in a few weeks to get ready to participate in or attend. So, start making plans for what you want to do. I hope everyone has a great week with some fun and just getting outside. Check on those who might need some help or even just a phone call. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race
Plan now to join and enjoy the fun of the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race down the “Mighty Buffalo.” Registration will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 and the first launch will begin at 9 a.m. Remember that all participants must have a life jacket and there must be a whistle on the water craft. There will be categories for single, (youth and adult), two person, (adult and youth) or two person (adult and adult). Start getting in shape for this event. The highwater date is Saturday, May 13 at the same time.
Citywide yard sale
Hurry, get things sorted so you will be ready for the Citywide Yard Sale. The Annual Sale will be held on Saturday, May 6 rain or shine. Mannington Main Street will add your sale to the list on their website if you contact them with the information.
Grand opening
Plan now and mark your calendar, for Saturday, May 13. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the “Senator’s Mansion” wedding and event venue. You are invited to get a first look at West Virginia’s newest Wedding venue. Tche event is open from 2-3 p.m. at 315 High St. in Mannington. See online at www.SenatorsMansionWV.com.
Hot dog sale
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be selling hot dogs on Saturday, May 6 at the Homewood Fire Station. They will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so stop by while you are visiting Mannington during the yard sale. The station is located just off of East Main Street, turn to Flaggy Meadow Road near the North Marion Senior Center, it is just a short drive from there.
Clean-Up Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, May 13. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St., close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. Residents have a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically accepted in regular trash pickup. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents who must show a water payment stub as proof of residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be city employees with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
