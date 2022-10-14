Feeling fine this Friday, Farmers? October is a time where we harvest. It might be that big buck you’re after, crops you’ve tended to all summer, or maybe it’s just a harvesting of care and an abundance of wellness in preparation for the season of blessings and thankfulness come November.
We had a great victory over Elkins High on the football field last week. A team that has really had some hardships from not having a true home stadium to play in and COVID setbacks. Two Elkins parents shared on social media after the game, giving permission to share it with everyone including our Husky family. Not only was it a class act, sportsmanship in every sense of the word, but it also says a lot about us as a people.
They wrote, “Another Friday night…another football game. Unfortunately the Tigers lost to North Marion. They were a tough team but Nick played hard and got a touchdown so we left happy. If you’re going to lose to a team — North Marion was one of the nicest. The field was so nice, the coaches and kids seemed to respect each other, there was no yelling, they prayed, they sang and their band was small but mighty. Way to go North Marion! No wonder they are #4.(in WVSSAC standings this week)” Bravo to the Bowers family, Nicki and Todd, who gave such a nice compliment and for showing what it’s like to be graceful to an opponent.
Around town
Keep Kathy Angelucci, as well as her family, in your prayers for health and strength. I noticed quite a few hunters have had luck in the woods this season. Miss Bella Haymond added deer slayer to her resume including NM athlete, Homecoming princess, etc. Looks like she’s pretty good with a bow as well. She made a perfect 21 yard shot and bagged her buck. Little brother Luke got his buck earlier in the season. How many other hunters have had luck? Let me know! Today’s special is chicken salad croissant with chips and pickle for $9 at the Baker’s Nook. Our Farmington BC Bank office teamed up with the Bakers Nook to help provide some yummy goodies for the Grandfamilies Program, hosted by Marion County Schools this week. Tomorrow is the cream chicken on biscuit dinner at the Katy Church of God of Prophecy from 1-6 p.m. Carry out only, the cost is $10 adults and $8 children under 10. Farmington Homecoming Incorporated will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Farmington Community Building. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Ann Mahaney, Becky Opron, Erik Poster, Kelsie Opyoke, Barbie Palmer, Andrew Aloi, Joseph Gouzd and Ronda Haught. If you see my dad, the one and only K.C. Jones, out and about, wish him a very happy 63rd birthday on Tuesday. Happy Birthday Kev, ya Legend.
News from the North
NMHS Band participated in not one but two competitions this past Saturday at Parkersburg High and Parkersburg South High. Both the band and guard placed, representing NMHS proudly. Gavin Arnold won best drum major, a first time in school history and the first time since 2010 to be given to a student in Marion County.
It’s that time of year! The Marion County Technical Centers DECA program is taking donations for an annual event called One Night Without A Home, a program aimed at bringing awareness to the struggle of homelessness in our communities. Anyone who donates on the night of the event will receive hot chocolate and soup. The event will be held at the Marion County Technical Center on Nov. 5 from 6 p.m.-Midnight. We hope to see you there! If you can’t attend, perhaps you’d like to give a donation to a student?
Classes at the Marion County Technical Center will be competing Oct. 7-Nov. 4 to see who can get the most donations. The winning class will earn a pizza party. Acceptable donations include canned and non-perishable food items, reusable containers, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, diapers and wipes, laundry detergent, etc. The tech center has its very first Marion County Technical Center President and Vice Presidents. Congrats to President Abby Getz and the two vice presidents, Sophia Cottrell and Donnee’ Starky.
The Marion County FFA participated in the North Central Regional Tractor Driving competition. Xander Brand brought home 4th place in Large Tractor Driving. Other participants include: Brooke Toothman, Kaylyn Holley, and Chad Michael. Sounds like a good time! The last day to buy a 2021-22 North Marion yearbook is Nov. 1. Any unsold copies will be returned to the company after that date. The cost is $60. See Mr. Bowers or Mrs. Sheets to get your copy.
The robotics program has introduced a new extension to their program. A drone team! This helps students practice programming and driver control skills which are critical to their development and team skills at competition.
School daze
Come out to the Fairview Middle School Harvest Festival for fun, games, food, raffles, a haunted house and more. This is a family-friendly event and a tradition that spans several decades at the school and community. Come on over tomorrow night (Saturday) at Fairview Middle School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and have some spooky fun. Admission is $1 each and the Haunted House is an additional $1. The next meeting of the Fairview Elementary PTO is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Monongah Elementary Fall Carnival & Craft show is tomorrow from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $5 first kid and $3 each additional. They’ll have a pumpkin patch, bounce houses, face painting, concessions, games, and more.
Come out and enjoy the fun, with tons of crafters and vendors along with Papa Joe’s Famous Meats. Papa Joe’s will have 12-inch hot or sweet sausage hoagies for $12 and small and large pasta salads for $6 and $12 to help raise money.
Call in advance to order your food items at 304-918-4011. How about the Monongah Middle School’s Cross Country Teams? The girls finished 2nd place in the Mason-Dixon Conference. Way to go lions!
Ins and Outs
North Marion’s Jr. Wrestling Club will be registering again on Oct. 19 at the Farmington Community Building from 6-7 p.m. This is open to all wrestlers ages 4-12, male or female. Please bring a copy of your sports physical, birth certificate and insurance card. The Fairview Senior Center will host a Community Breakfast tomorrow from 9-11 a.m. for all ages. Menu includes sausage gravy and biscuits, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, home fries and pastries, coffee and tea. The cost is your donation. Sign ups will be this Saturday at the Fairview Fire Hall for anyone interested in signing up for 3rd and 6th grade basketball or cheer. Show up from noon- 2 p.m. to register.
This Sunday is the Catholic Church Bingo at the Knights of Columbus on Mary Lou Retton Drive. The doors open at 12:30 and early bird bingo begins at 1 p.m./regular 1:30 pm. The winner of each game selects the purse of their choice. Raffles and concessions will be available as well as door prizes. Advance tickets are $20 and $25 at the door. Ballah Chapel Church in Grant Town will be having a Soup and Bake Sale tomorrow from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Homemade vegetable and chicken noodle soup will be available to purchase by the quart for $8 (take out only). It’s supposed to get mighty chilly this coming week, wouldn’t that soup go well with some grilled cheese for supper? Speaking of, soup bowls are still available to paint at The Potters House in Fairview.
Coach Erin Wilson and the Indian volleyball team were there painting away last night. A reminder that the Painted Bowls = Full Bellies fundraising event will benefit the Fairview Food Pantry. Groups or individuals are invited to come to the Potter’s House Art Center and paint a soup bowl, for free! You can paint one or more bowls which will be glazed and fired by Diana at the Potter’s House for the upcoming dinner, Friday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) from 4-7 pm, at the Fairview Senior Center. Everyone is invited to choose one of the painted bowls (first come, first serve), and dine on various kinds of soup, sandwiches, and desserts, in exchange for a donation to the Fairview Food Pantry. Of course, you do not have to paint a bowl to come and enjoy a delicious meal.
Final thoughts
A big thank you to everyone who has reached out to share events while I have been in and out of the office lately. You can reach me via email at scummons@timeswv.com or phone 304–367–2527 for my office line. Everyone have a great week, enjoy this brisk weather, and please go out and support all of the organizations putting in the hard work to bring festive activities to our little corner of Marion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.