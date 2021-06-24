Hello Barrackville!
Are you ready? The zucchini are a coming! Our first should be cut today if Will can wade through the mud to harvest it. Seeing my friend Cora recently at a social function she remarked how much she enjoyed zucchini and new recipes. This recipe isn’t all that new but making a stew or soup with our garden harvest is always rewarding. Try it and see what you think.
Easy French Ratatouille
INGREDIENTS
5 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for serving
1 1/2 pounds eggplant (1 large), large dice
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 pounds zucchini or summer squash (3 to 4 medium squash), large dice
1 medium yellow onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 bay leaf
1 pound tomatoes (3 to 4 medium), large dice
1 large bell pepper, large dice
1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced, plus more for serving
Instructions
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the eggplant, season generously with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.
Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to the pot. Add the zucchini, season generously with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the eggplant.
Reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme, and bay leaf and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and bell peppers. Add the reserved eggplant and zucchini and gently stir to combine.
Bring to a simmer, then turn down the heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for at least 20 minutes or up to 1 1/2 hours. A shorter cooking time will leave the vegetables in larger, more distinct pieces; longer cooking times will break the vegetables down into a silky stew.
Remove the bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Just before serving, stir in the basil. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve, sprinkling each serving with more basil and drizzling with more olive oil.
Save The Barrackville Bridge…Again!
There will be a meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society, Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Club Community Building. The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival is less than a year away and we need committees formed and to begin the planning process. Please invest in our historic landmark and help to preserve this part of our history. Remember if we don’t care no one else will either! Refreshments will be served. Contact Diana if you have questions or information at Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The July meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be held on Tuesday July, 6 at 7 p.m. at the town hall. This is an open meeting an all residents are encouraged to attend.
Wilson Farm
A local landowner is increasing his business and hopes to sell produce, eggs and meat in the near future. Owner Kevin Wilson will be at the farmers market at Palatine Park in Fairmont on market days, Tuesday and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Stop by and check out his produce and purchase from other local grow vendors.
Protect your home while on vacation
State Farm offers some tips to protect your home while on vacation. Help prevent your house from becoming a target with these tips for security during vacation. You’ve packed up your suitcase and booked your trip, but before you board the plane, take the time to protect your home while you’re on vacation. July and August are popular vacation months, and not surprisingly, they’re also the months when home burglaries peak. To fully enjoy your trip, plan appropriate home security and maintenance with this checklist.
Inside the house
Set timers on interior lights. This goes a long way in deterring burglars, who often look for crimes of opportunity. Don’t allow your house to appear as if no one is home.
Power surges. You never know when a power surge may occur, so be prepared. Disconnect the computer, TV, stereo and other electronics, or make sure they are plugged safely into a surge protector.
Don’t make or socialize status updates. Never broadcast your location on social media. Even if you think that it’s only your friends or colleagues viewing your online profiles, it’s safest not to leave any sort of opening for a possible burglar.
Alert your alarm company. If you have an automatic security system in place, call your representative, announcing you’ll be away from home for an extended period of time. Make sure the alarm is set properly when you leave. There are some ways of remote monitoring with your smartphone as well.
Secure valuables. If you don’t already have your jewelry or other valuables in a safe deposit box, now might be the time to do so. Doing this also ensures that you don’t leave out anything valuable in plain sight that a burglar might be able to see from a window.
Set the HVAC. Set a programmable thermostat to lower your heat or air conditioning usage and remember to change the thermostat’s battery.
Check doors and windows. It might seem obvious, but double-check just to be sure. Lock all doors and windows.
Outside the house
Arrange for lawn care. Have your landscaping tended to by a friendly neighbor or local service. Before you leave, trim tree branches that might allow access to a climbing burglar.
Stop newspapers and mail. Stop mail and newspaper deliveries, or have them regularly picked up by a neighbor. Again, you don’t want to easily clue in a burglar to your absence by the mounting newspapers on your doorstep.
Plan some exterior lighting. Set these lights on timers as well to deter burglars.
Don’t leave spare keys outdoors. Collect any hidden spare keys from around the exterior of your home. Remember, burglars know the most popular hiding places, like beneath mats and in potted plants.
Lock the garage. Even if there is no entrance to your house from the garage, there’s still a chance for numerous things to be stolen. Secure the door and any entrances to the garage.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 pm Tuesday.
