Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. Last Saturday may have been a little wet for outdoor events but the week has been great. The unofficial first day of summer will take place over the weekend with Memorial Day activities. Have fun with family and friends, but stay safe. Also, school will be closing very soon for the summer.
Welcome to all who may be coming for a visit. Please be mindful and watch for youngsters who may be walking along the street or road and not paying complete attention to what is happening around them. We don’t want any of our young folks hurt, just at the beginning of summer. Students, please stay safe in your fun and work over the summer. As I say, Mannington is beginning to have a lot of color around homes and lawns, as so many like to have flowers to brighten the area. Thank you to all for your time, money and talent to make Mannington so pretty. Have a great week and a fun start to the summer. Remember to check on anyone you know that might need some help. Be careful over the holiday and stay safe.
Early voting
Early voting for the city election begins May 24 in the council chambers at city hall during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. City Hall will also be open Saturday, May 27 and June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone wishing to cast an early vote but who cannot get to city hall during the week. This is no-excuse voting for Mannington residents who will not able to vote on election day. You must be registered and live in the city limits to vote. If you do not meet these requirements, your vote will be challenged. Absentee ballots are also available.
Candidates in this year’s June 6 election are as follows: Mayor: Incumbent Lora Michael faces John Randall Craw II; Council At Large: Robin AR Smith; Precinct No. 66: Anthony Fluharty; Precinct No. 67: Incumbent Timothy Fluharty faces Ed Bosco; Precinct No. 68: Incumbent Kristen Bates; Precinct No. 69: Taylor Garrison faces incumbent Roger Russell.
The polling locations are City Hall for Precinct No. 68, the Monroe Street fire Station for Precinct No. 66, the Christian Church fellowship Hall on High Street for Precinct No. 67 and the Homewood Fire Station for Precinct No. 69.
Shop or just look
Take time to shop at the Farmer’s Market, then tour the several other small businesses within walking distance of Trader’s Alley. The newest one is Miller’s Daughter. Do you need some sandwich meat or cheese, a salad or sandwich to take with you, ice cream or any of the many other items for sale. It is just a place that you need to look around to see what you really need. Check out Something Special for the many decorative items they have as well as the great display of flower and vegetable plants.
Then there is Miller’s Hardware that can supply you with many of your needs and they also have decorative ideas, stop by to see what they have to offer. Visit BerTeas on Clarksburg Street for some tea, meet with friends and take time to catch up. Many folks make plans to meet sometime each week. There is also Mario’s for a meal and T&L Hot Dog for something quick. In the mood for Pizza, stop at Big Mama’s. Later in the day, the Back Porch will be open for the Ice Cream Treat. So, there are places to check out and fun events in downtown Mannington.
Farmers Market set up begins at 8 a.m. and opens for business from 9 a.m. to Noon. Support this event, to keep it open each week. If you are interested in setting up a stand there is room, contact Lora Michael for more information.
Movie night
Dress up contest to be held at ‘Movie Night at the Mansion.’ If the weather is nice, think about coming out for a movie at the Senator’s Mansion in Mannington. The first night will be June 2 at 8 p.m. You will need to bring your own chairs, snacks and drinks. The featured movie for the first night will be the classic musical “Grease.” If you would like to participate, come dressed as Danny Zuko, a Pink Lady, or any of your favorite characters from the movie. The winner will get to pick the movie for future movie nights.
Music at the Barn
If you did not make it to the Round Barn last weekend for the music, there will be more. Different groups will be performing during the summer and the time and date will be announced. They had a good time last Saturday, so plan to attend next time. Come for the music and to have something to eat. A light meal is available for purchase. Remember that the museums are open each Sunday from 1:30-4 p.m. for tours. If you have not been there for a while you may want to check out the Round Barn and the Wilson School Museum to see what is new and to learn more about the history of Mannington. This is another organization we need to support as this group preserves the great history of the area.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.