Good morning Mannington. The calendar says Winter began Tuesday but there have been some very cold days already and they say that in a few days the high will be in the 50’s. Such changes, we do not know what the weather will be from day to day. I hope everyone has shopping and baking done so that they can relax and enjoy the holidays with family and friends.
Here’s wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and please remember the “Reason for the Season.” We need to show love to all and hope it will make some folks feel better. Again, thank you to all in the area that have decorated their homes so beautifully for all of us to enjoy. Thank you to all who have helped in anyway with the planning events held for the community, your time and talent are greatly appreciated. We greatly appreciate those folks of the Mannington area that each year try to have activities for the community to enjoy at different times of the year. This takes a lot of time and money and sometimes there are not enough workers, but the work gets done. As we come to the end of a year, consider volunteering to help some of the organizations in our town. You just might find it very satisfying to be part of the planning and work and see the joy that you help bring to folks of our town.
I hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas. Be very careful if you are traveling, have a safe trip. There are so many folks who are ill, we need to remember them and their families and also those families that have lost loved ones. They all need to know that there are those who care. Check on the elderly neighbors, they might need some help. It is also a time to take care of yourself and each other and stay safe. If going out and masks will help, please wear one. Merry Christmas.
Christmas Eve Service
The First Baptist Church of Mannington will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 10 p.m. This is a candlelight service, a time of reflection on the “reason for the season.” The community is welcome to attend. The staff and members of the church wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.
City council opening
Due to Chris Efaw’s recent resignation, we now have an opening on Mannington City Council. Applicants must be residents of Mannington and can live anywhere in town since it will be the at-large seat. The application is available on the City’s website at www.cityofmannington.com or you can pick one up at the city clerk’s office at city hall. The deadline for submitting the application is 4 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2022. We extend our thanks and appreciation to Chris for his years on city council and wish him the best.
New Year’s Eve
Ben Kolb and his staff are planning for the 3rd annual “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop,” in downtown Mannington. The event gets underway with music and fun at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and there here will be food and drink of many varieties available. The committee is asking for vendors, food and drink concessions, street performers, game booths and others, who would like to participate in this event to contact Ben at Nativibes. If you might be interested in volunteering to help, contact Ben at Nativibes. For some fun close to home put this event on your calendar to remember. Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
Sympathy
We wish to extend our sympathy to all families that have lost loved ones or folks that are close to us due to death. We may not have names, but we want families to know that we keep even unknown names in our prayers and our thoughts daily. This week we lost another person that many in our community knew, Kathy Glover Mouser. She was well known through her work at the Marion County Rescue Squad. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and by her many friends.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
