This past year has been like no other. COVID, wearing masks for safety, sanitizing, staying home, getting back to work, crazy weather, and summer just around the corner.
Hopefully, we can stay healthy and happy as possible.
Getting our children back to five days of school and business back to normal would be the best of the best. Hopefully, 2021 will only get better over the next months and the rest of the year.
Middletown Commons
Things are happening at the Middletown Commons. Sometimes it seems slow, but things happen every day. Sometimes dusty, muddy, and lots of things to look at.
Be sure and drive around back and see how much it has changed. Imagine what it will be like to have another exit and entrance beside the Commons at the Walmart stoplight.
6th Annual Strike Out Cancer
Annual Strike Out Cancer will be held May 15 from Noon to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Kickin’ Cancer Relay For Life Team. Come out and support a great cause and have fun!
Participants pay $15 each, teams of up to 5, unlimited bowling; free shoe rental and food. Spectators pay $5, anyone who wants to participate, but can’t come out, and you want to donate, please contact me!
Extras include a 50-50 Drawing and Raffles you can enter the $1 chance is game for the most strikes in game 1 & 2.
RSVP on the rescheduled 6th Annual Strike Out Cancer Facebook page or to John Satterfield by May 10th at 304-657-9265.
Beverly CEOS
The Community Educational Outreach Service members enjoyed their meeting at the Old Nixon School. The lesson was given by Carol Merrill, who also celebrates her birthday tomorrow. Happy Birthday Carol.
The members enjoyed hot dogs left over from the Spring Fling on Saturday. Thank you to all those who stopped by and visited with us at the Spring Fling.
Thank you to club member Judy Maple and her husband for donating and spreading the gravel on the Nixon School driveway and for cleaning the gutters.
White Hall Elementary
Special congratulations to White Hall’s teacher, Rachelle Bourne, who was just named the 2021-2022 Marion County Teacher of the Year.
Special Thank You to the White Hall PTO for a wonderful Staff Appreciation Week last week! Thank you for all of your support.
May 14: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 21: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 22: Saturday—Summer Send Off 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Marion County Board of Education (Drive Thru)
May 27: Terrific Kids for May announced
May 27: Fourth Grade “graduation” picnic and ceremony at Outdoor Pavilion
May 28: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 28: PBIS Nine Week Celebration
May 28: Last Day of School
May 31: Holiday
June 7: Summer SOLE (summer school for COVID Recovery) begins 8:30-2:30, ends June 29. Transportation provided, breakfast and lunch provided. Register online at Marionboe.com
White Hall Town Council
Mayor John Michael will open the White Hall Town Council meeting at Municipal Building, Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a 3-minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting, and is followed by Treasurer and Financial reports.
Communications & Announcements:
Spring Fling Update; Clean-up Day—May 8th from 7-11 a.m.; Municipal League Conference, Aug. 3-6 at Oglebay Resort; Waste Management Proposals due May 24, at 3 p.m.; Community Yard Sale, June 12, 8-2 p.m.
Public Hearing:
a. Courtney/FEB Annexation
Volunteer Fire Department reports, Annexation and Streets & Highways, and Evaluation Committee reports, will be followed by the Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator, and Engineer report.
Unfinished Business to Consider:
Courtney/FEB; Ordinance 21-01 to adjust Council Pay Scale and call off Procedures; Ordinance for Credit Card Convenience Fee; Taking over Pine Lane Roadway.
New Business to Consider:
Poll Workers for Municipal Election June 8; Appointing Tom Denniston to Building Commission; Road Names for the Mall Loop.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
