I hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend. There seemed to be several folks at the park for the picnic. The weather was nice for those who wished to be outside with family and friends, for what many call the end of summer. The weather forecast is for hot and dry, but cooler temperatures are on the way. This is a busy weekend for the area. North Peak Fitness is having several events on Saturday, check out their website and the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throw Down gets under way on Friday through Sunday. Check Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throw Down Facebook page for more information. Don’t forget to put the many events happening this month on your calendar so you don’t miss anything. Hope we have a safe week, check on neighbors, they might need some help. Take care and stay safe.
Barbecue event
Another event gets underway this weekend as the Mannington barbecue event, the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throw Down, will be held Sept. 8-10 at Hough Park. This is a great opportunity to professional grillers compete as well as get to taste their food and that of other food vendors who will be available. The event offers entertainment for the whole family.
Music at the Barn
The West Augusta Historical Society is planning entertainment for the month of September at the Hamilton Round Barn on Flaggy Meadow Road. Music at the Barn will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. featuring the Possum Holler Band with Joe and Martha Cordray. They play a variety of gospel and bluegrass music and have been well received the many times they have played at the Barn. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food will be available at that time.
Summer is almost over, and this is one of the last events of the concert season. Plan now to come to the Barn and show your support for this organization that tries to bring events to Mannington. Meet with friends and enjoy the evening. The ramp is now finished and many folks are appreciating the fact that is such a great improvement. Thank you to Stan Starsick and helpers for doing this work.
T-Shirts are available to order, some maybe available. The Round Barn T-shirts are $20. Check while you are at the barn or call the museum for more information. Are you interested in taking a group tour of the Wilson School Museum or the Round Barn, for information or to make an appointment please call 304-986-7053. If there is now answer, please leave a message with your phone number and your call will be returned.
The final concert at the Barn will be in October. More information will be available at a later date.
Historical Society
The next meeting of the West Augusta Historical Society will be Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Round Barn on Flaggy Meadow Road. All interested folks are welcome to attend. If you are looking for a place to hold a wedding, party or reception, consider the Hamilton Round Barn. For information, call Carol at 304-986-7547.
Wintergarden Park Concert
Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. is the next Wintergarden Park Concert which will feature Mannington native William Matheny. He will perform music from his latest album. Following the concert attendees will be able to watch the live streaming of the West Virginia University vs. Pitt football game. Plan now to attend, enjoy the music, the fellowship and the viewing of the game with family and friends. Attending also shows your support of those organizations that continue to try to bring entertainment to our small town. We thank them for their effort.
MHS All Class Reunion
A date for your 2024 calendar! Yes, mark you calendar now for July 12-13, 2024 and plan to attend another Mannington High School Alumni Reunion. The event gets under way on the evening of the 12th at Hough Park with a wiener roast and gathering and then the all day event is held on the 13th. Letters will be sent out very soon with more information and to ask those attending to please let your class secretary know you will be attending.
Spaghetti dinner
It is time to let someone else cook for you, at least one time. Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church is serving a Spaghetti Dinner on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall in Mannington. You may eat in or carry-out. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. This is a fundraiser for the church but is also a great time to get together with friends and enjoy some good food and fellowship. We don’t want to think about it just yet, but winter will be here before long and we will not want to get out so much. Plan to attend, support the church and have a good time.
MHS Reunion planning meeting
Margie Talkington, president of the Mannington High School Alumni Reunion has called a meeting of all those interested in helping with the planning of the 2024 Alumni Reunion. The meeting will be held at Blackshere Elementary School on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. So many folks enjoy attending these reunions but it does take a lot of planning and work. If you are interested in helping please plan to attend meetings. If you have questions, please contact Margie at 304-986-1546. More information concerning the reunion will at a later date.
Octoberfest
The Annual Mannington Octoberfest is right around the corner. The application for vendors is available online or copies may be obtained at BerTeas on Clarksburg Street, Morris Market Place Menagerie or Mountaineer Florist and Gifts. If you have not been a vendor before and have questions check the website manningtonmainstreet.org for info. Mark your calendars now for this event which will be Saturday, Oct. 7 in downtown Mannington. There will be vendors selling many different types of craft items. It’s a good opportunity to do some early gift shopping for the holiday season. There is also a lot of good food available. Plan now to attend.
Thank you
Thank you to Mannington City Council, as another building on Buffalo Street, in Mannington, is being demolished and the area cleaned and leveled. Thank you to council for the work of getting funds to make the project happen. This project is making our town look so much better and so much safer.
Fall mowing, Whetstone Cemetery
If you have loved ones buried at Whetstone Cemetery, please consider donating to the cemetery’s lawn care fund. Please send your donation to Mike Hays, 204 Marshall St., Mannington, WV 26582. Your donation will be greatly appreciated.
FYI
Send your Mannington area events to me at carsonjudy47@gmail.com or call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
