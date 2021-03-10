Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and ready to enjoy the nice weather that we are being promised for a few days. Get out and enjoy the sunshine.
Just a reminder to all Rivesville garbage customers that garbage pickup is now one day a week, Friday will be pick up day. Bulk garbage will be picked up on the last Wednesday of the month, you must go the the town hall, fill out a form and prepay. If you have any questions, please call the town hall at 304-278-5301.
If anyone is interested in running as a write-in for Mayor, Recorder or Council you can do so by stopping at the town hall and filling out the application and pay the $10 fee. Deadline is April 20.
Mark you calendar for April 24, Main Street Rivesville has set that date as a town cleanup day with May 15 as the rain date. I will have more info as the time grows closer. A lot of help will be needed to clean up the winter grime.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is now taking orders for Peanut Butter Eggs. The cost of the eggs are $5 for large, $3 for small. You can place an order by calling Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5301 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. Orders need to be placed by March 21 and pickup/delivery will be Monday, March 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its first hot dog sale of the year on Saturday, April 3. from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Can’t wait to see everyone again. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. Don’t forget the pizza, sandwich, salad sale going on at the Fairview Fire Department Saturday, March 13 from 3-6 p.m., this is carryout only. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. There is a limited menu due to COVID-19 restrictions.
There will be a Farmers to Families food box distribution at Palatine Park Wednesday, March 11 beginning at 11 a.m. This is a drive thru pickup, you must stay in your car due to COVID-19 restrictions. Everyone is welcome, there are no income requirements. This is first come first serve. For any questions call Mindy Thorne at 304-363-0860.
Remember every Friday through March 26, there will be fish dinners at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic located at 407 Jackson St.. The hours are 4-6:30 p.m. and the cost is $5 for children under 10, adults are $10. This is a carryout, drive by, walk in only. Call Antoinette for any questions.
Birthday wishes
This week has a long list of celebrant: Joyce Valentine, Connor Tatterson(my great nephew), Diana Ash, Phil Ash, Seneca Ash, Johnna Watson, Tom Loughery, Beth Trickett, Susanne Layman Sapp,Judi Morris and Justin Clyde.
I hope everyone enjoys their special day.
Anniversary wishes
Gary and Loretta Emery celebrated 56 years on Feb. 5. Doug and Eraina Gower celebrated 28 years on March 3. Dave and Dee Dee Duncan celebrated 27 years on March 5.
Wishing each of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
I hope as things are starting to open back up folks will still take precautions and be safe.
If you have news to share give me a call at 304-777-0540, or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
