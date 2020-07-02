Hello Barrackville!
Be Kind to Your Mind
Relaxing on the back porch is one of the greatest pleasures in life! Or fishing. Or reading a book. Or running, walking, biking, etc. Different people find relaxation and fulfillment in a variety of different ways. Stress hits some people a little harder than others and sometimes it is difficult to find a way to relax. Sometimes removing ourselves from a situation is very helpful; turn off the TV if there are too many disturbing images or stories.
Take a breath and list all of the good things in your life and why you are thankful for them. Laugh, watch an old Carol Burnett show! That will lift your mood if nothing else will. Plan something “special” that is only reserved for “special” occasions. Why do we make grandma’s chocolate cake only on a holiday? Make that cake and enjoy each bite! Hmmm, I have a cream puff recipe that might be on the menu tonight!
Barrackville Election
Municipal elections details:
Early Voting is July 15 through July 25. Hours on Saturdays are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours on weekdays are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election Day is July 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election will take place in the Town Hall Building.
Barrackville Town Meeting
The next Barrackville Town Council meeting will be Tuesday, July 7, at 7 pm.
Energy Express
WVU Extension Office is still accepting applications for the 2020 Marion County Energy Express Program through this link: wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_035178i8TdsYaYR. If you have any issues submitting an application or would like some assistance in submitting one, please contact them at 304-367-2772. The program runs 6-weeks for children entering 1st through 6th grade, and provides a summer reading program for children living in West Virginia’s rural and low-income communities.
With Energy Express, more than 3,000 children statewide gain or maintain reading levels during summer months through creative, colorful and captivating uses of art, drama and vocabulary.
CHANGE: Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the program will NOT be offered face-to-face, but as a hybrid program with virtual learning options and at-home kits.
Home Food Preservation
WVU Extension is offering a home food preservation webinar series. For more information or to register for any of the following classes, please visit extension.wvu.edu/food-health/home-food-preservation#webinar-series
Pressure Canning and Hot Water Baths to Preserve Tomatoes and More will be offered July 6 from 11 a.m. to Noon. Join Cheryl Kaczor, WVU Extension Service Families and Health agent in Marshall County, to learn everything you need to know about acidifying and canning tomatoes.
Pressure Canning Green Beans – July 13 from 11 a.m. to Noon
The time is approaching when green beans will be in abundance in the garden. Pressure canning is the only approved food preservation method for these vegetables. Join Don Dransfield, WVU Extension Service 4-H and Families and Health agent in Monroe County, to learn the process of pressure canning your green beans to keep them through the winter safely. A quick review of pressure canning fundamentals will also be presented. Get ready, the beans are coming!
The Art of Canning Meats – July 20 from 11 a.m. to Noon
Canning is a great way to preserve meats without taking up precious room in your freezer. Pressure canning is the only approved method for canning meats. Before you know it, deer season will be upon us. Why not can your venison this year? Join Gina Taylor, WVU Extension Service agent in Jackson County, to learn the process of pressure canning meat. A quick review of pressure canning fundamentals will also be presented.
Beyond Canning: Freezing and Drying Fruits and Vegetables, July 27 from 11 a.m. to Noon
Canning is not the only way to extend the life of your homegrown fruits and vegetables. Join Dave Roberts, WVU Extension Service Families and Health agent in Boone and Lincoln counties, to learn more about freezing and drying fruits and vegetables.
Beyond Canning: Freezing and Drying Meats, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to Noon
To understand meat, it’s important to understand the muscle’s function to select cuts that match their end use. Join Josh Peplowski, WVU Extension Service Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in Greenbrier County, to learn how to properly cut meat for the type of jerky desired, as well as cuts of meat best for freezing and drying. This session will cover the proper methods for safely freezing and drying meat.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.