Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well. It’s so hard to believe next week is Thanksgiving. I know with all the craziness in the world right now we still need to remember there is always something to be thankful for.
Don’t forget to start getting an idea ready to decorate a pole on Main Street for Christmas. The fall decorated poles were so nice I hope many folks will take part. The cost is $25 and you do not have to be a business. If interested, stop in at the town hall and fill out the application and pay the $25.
There will be a blood drive at the Rivesville Community Building on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code Rivesville or call/text Ryan Edsall at 681-209-1868. I’ve been informed there is a shortage of blood so if you’re able please donate.
Highland Avenue United Methodist Church is now taking orders for their homemade sauce and meatballs. The cost is:
16 meatballs-$20; 24-meatballs-$30; 32 meatballs- $40; 40 meatballs – $50 and Sauce is $7 a quart. To place an order call, Church office at 304-366-1753, Tammy at 304-612-4900 or Ron at 304-363-1778.
Orders need to be placed by Dec. 3 and pickup is Dec. 7-9. Please make checks payable to Highland Avenue UMC.
Just a reminder about the DNR calendars, they benefit the Relay for Life Survivors dinner, they are still $10 and I still have some. They make a nice little Christmas gift. Give me a call, 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Nov. 18, Donna Anderson, Nov. 20, Michelle Morris; Nov. 23, Ellen Ogden; Nov. 23, Pam Loughery(my sister-in-law) hope it’s a good one; and Nov. 23, Kyle Smith(my youngest son) love you. Hope each of you have a good day.
Anniversary wishes
Nov. 16, John & Linda Dolog, 29 years and Nov. 16, Rev. Stanley & Nancy Merrifield, for 52 years.
Wishing both of these couples many years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to send condolences out to the family and many friends of Dave Gearde who recently passed away. To his wife Patty, sons Rocky. Joey and Chris many prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have news to share email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com or call me 304-777-0540.
Please keep the prayers coming for my son, he was supposed to have his surgery Monday but there was a setback so it was postponed. Waiting as I write this column this morning (Tuesday) to see if it will happen today, it’s supposed to. Thank you to all who have taken time to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.
Remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
