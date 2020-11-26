Hello Barrackville!
Happy Thanksgiving! What a different holiday! Our plans are contingent on who might attend and if we were able to purchase all of our holiday needs. This holiday will be reflective and quiet as we get a different holiday spirit. This meditation comes from Dana Velden and Peace and Quiet: “I just want to rest. I want to put down all the talking and opinions, all the doing and the getting and the to-and-fro-ing. I just want peace and quiet.”
I got to thinking that maybe it’s that way for you, too. Maybe you’ve done it all and then some this weekend. Maybe you could use a bit of silence, a few moments of hush where nothing needs to be said, or done, or decided. If you want, you can push back your chair, or close your laptop for a moment. Close your eyes, too. Place your attention on your belly and just follow the rise and fall of your breath for a minute. Or two. Go longer if you want. Or not. Everything you need is right here. So, take a moment and relax and enjoy each moment as it comes.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
The next meeting for “Christmas In Our Town” will be held Monday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Club Community Center. Be safe and bring a mask. Last minute details of town events will be put into place. Dec. 5 is our event for 2020 different but just as special.
PTO Toy Drive
Dec. 5 is fast approaching for the PTO toy drive being held at the United Methodist Church parking lot from 8-10 am. This is a drive by event only. The Dollar General in Barrackville has items that would be great for this drive for our children. Shop local and help out our local families for the holidays! This collection will go to Barrackville children through the PTO at the Barrackville school.
School meals
Barrackville School will have meals available for pickup on the following dates, please remember to social distance and wear a facemask. If your student needs added to the list to receive food please call the school.
Nov. 30 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Contact me
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
