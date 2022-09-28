Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying this beautiful fall weather.
Reminding Rivesville residents Halloween will be observed on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. If you want to participate in passing out treats, please leave your porch light on.
Main Street Rivesville will hold their fall pole decorating contest again this year. Stop in at Rivesville Town Hall and pick up your application to rent a pole and make the town beautiful. Top prize is $100.
Do you like to run? If so why not get in on the Rams’ Fall 5k fun run on Saturday, Oct. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds.The registration fee is $20 and the deadline is Oct. 7. Sign up now by visiting QRCO.DE/RAMS5K. Clutter Farms will provide concessions. Age categories are : Grade School-13 and under, High School-14-18, Open Class-19-54 and Master Class-55 plus.
REMS would like to send a big thank you out to Mr. Rick Parker for his recent donation to the school for their attendance reward program and he also donated to the PTO for the Rams closet.
Upcoming events
Oct. 1: Rivesville United Methodist Church’s final hot dog sale of the year. Come join us or you will have to wait until we meet again in March. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Oct. 3: Rivesville PTO meets in the school cafeteria at 6 p.m. Come see how to get involved with the PTO. There will be a guest speaker from The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. Anyone interested in helping with the Fall Festival coming up on Oct. 7 are asked to stay for a short meeting on ways to help with the festival.
Oct. 7: Rivesville Elementary-Middle School Fall Festival is from 5-7 p.m. There will be inflatables, a rock climbing wall, prizes, raffle baskets, pie in the face, photo booth, food and more. Come out and have a great time and support the school.
Oct. 8: Craft and Vendor show at the Knights of Columbus, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch provided by Heavenly Hoagies. Free admission, lots of parking. Come do some early Christmas shopping.
Oct. 16: There will be a basket bingo at the Grant Town Community Building, tickets are $20 for 20 games and are available at the Grant Town Municipal Building.
I love fall months when activities start to pick up and hopefully keep COVID away!
Birthday wishes
Ashley Sheets, Pam Suba, Diane Holley, Judy Seccuro, Michelle Sigley, Michelle Morris and Tara Edgell.
I hope your day is blessed!
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Milferd Suder and Joe Caputo on their recent passing, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
If you have news you would like to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahyoo.com. I’d like to have info by Sundays.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs and Mountaineers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.