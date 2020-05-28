Good morning Mannington!
Last week it was cool planting flowers, but the last few days have been very warm if you had to work outside in the sun. If fact we are getting ready to mow hay. Well, we are never satisfied it seems.
It is beginning to look more like summer all of the time, folks are planting gardens, flowers are appearing around homes and there is just the look of the changing of the season. Thank you to everyone that is gardening and making their homes look so nice when so many are depressed with the stay at home restrictions. There seems to be many folks planting gardens to raise vegetables than there had been in previous years. Several greenhouse owners have said that they are selling more than normal. Good eating when the vegetables are ready to harvest. Take care this week, look out for each other and stay safe.
New Farmers Market
Something new is coming to Mannington! It won’t be a big event at first but with the help of the community and surrounding area, it is hoped that it will grow and be of interest to many folks. Yes, it is a Farmers Market. The Mannington Women’s Club has been planning it for some time and then with everyone staying home it was not possible. So, now they are planning to open.
The first day that it will be open will be Saturday, June 13 in Trader’s Alley and for all the young folks, that is behind Mountaineer Florist, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors will have fresh eggs, garden produce, crafts, local artisans, and local businesses. If you are interested in having a booth and are interested in information, please call Lora Michael to learn more about this event. There will be more information given at a later date. Plan to participate and plan to attend as it should not be too long until there will be some farm fresh produce.
Thank You
The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1055 placed flags at the cemeteries in the area. We wish to say Thank You to these folks for placing these flags in remembrance of those who have given their life for our freedom. They had placed several near the entrance to Mannington Memorial Park and they looked so nice. They were also placed at Mannington Cemetery, Whetstone, Rymer and Rachel cemeteries.
Welcome Back
Yes, welcome back to the “Back Porch” and just in time for the warm temperatures. It is good to see another business open in Mannington. This one was just closed for the winter but we are glad to see them ready to serve Ice Cream as the weather is getting warmer. So, plan to stop by, yes, there are guidelines, so just plan to stay six feet back and read their instructions that will be posted. Take your mask for when you are waiting for your sweet treat.
Mix Up from Last Week
There have been many changes in the “Fairmont Times Newspaper” recently and last week there was a misunderstanding, so the Mannington News will be printed on Thursday. So, the best idea would be that as soon as you have news, just send it to me. I would like to have it on Tuesday, so that it can be sent in and printed in the Thursday paper. We hope that soon there will be organizations meeting and events happening so that there will be more news from our area. So, please just think ahead a little more than we had and we will try to get events planned or cancelled as that is what is happening in many places announced in the news. Thank you to everyone that has gone along with the many changes and yes, I know it is confusing.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
