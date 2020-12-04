Good Morning White Hall!
Winter may not be officially here until Dec. 21, but we got a taste of it with 20- to 30-plus degree temperatures and up to four inches of snow!
My grand and great-grandchildren from Myrtle Beach had to go home on Sunday and missed all the snow. They were disappointed big time!
I’m very proud of them, with their masks and sanitizer and they were very careful not only here but at home!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Brielle Lea Espanol! She will be five years old on Dec. 12! She is the daughter of Mandy and Daniel Espanol and is a happy go-lucky little one who never slows down. Love you Bree!
Happy Birthday to Aaron Tilley whose birthday is on Dec. 15! Happy Birthday Aaron!
Happy Birthday to CEOS members Shirley Prahl and Claudia Holbert.
Journey to Bethlehem
The story of Christmas will come alive as you join us on a “Journey to Bethlehem.” What was it like for Mary, a young peasant girl, to bear the news that she would give birth to the Savior of the World?
What was she thinking? What was she feeling? Although she was faced with uncertainty, she was obedient and her faith made it possible for God to send His son-our Savior.
Hear Mary retell her story as you drive through eight scenes of live animals and over 100 people in costume. You will surely feel like you are in the town of Bethlehem!
Celebrate this Christmas with us and come with anticipation of the birth of King Jesus!
Admission is free, Dec. 4-6, from 6-9 p.m. each night. Folks are asked to take NASA Blvd. to the church, Trinity Assembly of God, 70 Maranatha Dr., White Hall. 304-363-8237
White Hall Elementary
For the safety of our students, Marion County is on remote learning mode through today. On Dec. 7, classes will resume blended learning for Cohort A on Monday and Tuesday, and Cohort B will resume on Thursday and Friday.
White Hall Elementary PTO will have a virtual meeting on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Look for the link to join on DoJo and on the PTO Facebook page.
Dec. 18: Terrific Kids for December announced for Cohort B
Dec. 21: Terrific Kids for December announced for Cohort A
Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Holiday
Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Day Holiday
Jan. 20: End of 9 weeks and first semester
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the chambers on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out before the meeting.
The Treasurer & Financial reports, communications, announcements, Public Hearing, and the Volunteer Fire Department reports.
The Annexation and Streets and Highways reports, Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports are next on the agenda.
Unfinished Business to consider is followed by New Business to consider; Christmas with a Falcon donation, Starting a Community Caring Center, and Property Annexation near Middletown Commons.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
