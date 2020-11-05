Hello, Barrackville.
November is here and I heard my first Christmas carol playing in the store! To tell you a secret, I have been listening to them while working on the computer at home.
I love the old classics and a few of the newer songs, although there aren’t many new Christmas songs released. I am transported to our home with my grandparents where I may be looking at the Sears Catalog, watching the holiday specials on television, or laying under the tree staring at the glittering lights.
Grandma had a sliver tree with a color wheel! How I loved that tree, even putting it up was a treat for all the senses pulling each branch from the cardboard tube produced a slight swish upon release, the feel of the tinsel branches were cool and sleek and the sight of the colors touching the branches and glittering for a fraction of a second before twirling into another and another. Such simple pleasures we enjoyed.
The Christmas “specials” on television were used as behavior modification and it certainly worked. Best behavior from my sister and I was assured on an evening when we knew “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” or “Little Drummer Boy” was on TV. My niece requests a gift of an “Experience” for her daughter, my great niece, instead of a purchased gift from the store this Christmas. I am so excited to plan something special for her! I hope that it may be a memory she can recall and treasure when I cross her mind in the far distant future!
November Town Council Meeting
Barrackville Town Council meeting was held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Council discussed renovations of office space within the town council building. Several council members volunteered their services to work on the renovations as their schedules allow, this would reduce the cost of materials and building costs. Street paving is waiting for the paver’s schedule to get cleared. Barrackville will be next on the list but not assured they will be able to address paving before the end of the year.
Streets that have been approved for paving will be those with payments in hand and no other issues to address, those not prepared at this time to pave will be put on hold until next spring. Council approved purchase of a new Ford truck for the sewage department.
Motion was made that the fire department may sign a permit to participate in the Christmas in Our Town fireworks event. Maintenance reported smoke testing has been completed and there is evidence that storm water has been going into the system. November 5 at 10:30 a.m., Thrasher Group will update with findings from testing.
DEP inspections found violations and the town council has 20 days to respond to violations to avoid fines. Report states that flow meters were missing from the 2015 sewage project. Brad Straight has taken a seat on the sanitary sewer board. Planning Commission officers have been elected: President Bob Primer, VP Dave Schoolcraft, and Recorder Alex Nevel. Next Planning Commission meeting will be Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public. Town offices will be closed Nov. 11, 26 and 27. Scott Tharp, council attorney has retired and town council will be searching for a replacement.
These are notes from the council meeting and not official approved minutes. All town council meetings are open to the public so please attend these meeting if you have any interest in town matters. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 pm.
Christmas In Our Town
The next meeting for the Christmas In Our Town event will be Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Street Pole decorating contest will award three monetary prizes.
Street signs should be chosen from a street sign that is not attached to a stop sign, nothing permanent should be attached to the sign and decorations should not obstruct view of roadway traffic or sidewalk access. Registration information will be decided at the next meeting.
Santa will be in the parking lot of the Dollar General and will observe all social distancing requirements, children can drive by Santa’s station and elves will supply stockings stuffed with goodies donated by the Barrackville Lion’s Club. Times of the event will be released after the next meeting. A house decorating contest will be conducted with signage placed at homes winning in different categories.
No monetary awards are given in this contest, signage noting category winner will be placed in the winning yard. All Barrackville residents are invited to participate in the contest. Barrackville residents are asked to put forth extra effort in their decorating this year. We hope to show others how to “Light The Way with Faith, Hope and Love” throughout our town. Plans are in the works to light up the covered bridge to allow photo opportunities for area residents and visitors alike.
All social distancing requirements will be observed during the event and no group gathers are planned. Fireworks will begin at 8:15 pm and each family may enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their own home or yard. All residents are invited to attend the next meeting.
In memoriam
Pamela Frances Radcliff, 62, of Barrackville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 31,1958 in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Walter Curtis Radcliff and Ethetta Frances (Menefee) Radcliff. Pamela enjoyed yard sales, bingo, and nature rides. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandson, Johnny. Pamela is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Johnson and her husband, Bryan of Fairmont; two sons, Johnny Lee Radcliff and his wife, Sara of Morgantown and Michael Radcliff of Barrackville; her grandson, Johnny Radcliff; four brothers, Ronald Radcliff and his wife, Darlene of Fairmont, Rick Radcliff of Fairmont, Robert ”Bob” Radcliff of Fairmont and Roger Radcliff of Oklahoma; her sister, Debra Slater and her husband, John of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her two brothers, Randy Radcliff, and Rodney Radcliff. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to offset the funeral expenses. In keeping with her wishes Pamela will be cremated. There will be no visitation or services.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
