Hello Farmers! How’s the week treated you so far?
After two long months, I finally have my washer repaired. Sunday afternoons have become our family laundry time. We round up what we need washed, grab our detergent and dryer sheets, some quarters, and off we go. This past weekend as we sat in the large room smelling that fresh soft floral and cotton clean scent watching suds go round and round, I almost asked Jared if he wanted to cancel the repair appointment. Going to the Laundromat together had become part of our weekend routine. Kasey loves putting the clothes in the little cart and wheeling them to the dryers so I can hand her the coins to feed into the machines.
And Kyan enjoys having the house to himself with Lulu the obese boxer while we’re gone. We fold together and separate all the items by person before packing them up in the car. I stared at the machines thinking how nice it is to get the wash done with multiple machines going in around 1 hour. Now I’ll have to do smaller loads, wait for each machine to get done and have the kids rock/paper/scissors about who unloads and helps fold. Was it really worth it to get it fixed and ruin the system? Needless to say, it’s up and running again and probably won’t stop until the next repair is needed. Funny how as the kids get bigger, the wash just gets longer to do. (Don’t forget starting Sunday it’s my favorite time of year, “SHARK WEEK” on the Discovery Channel.)
T&T Tree Service
If you’re looking to have some trees on your property taken care of, a couple of local boys would be glad to help you out. Travis and Greg Toothman are offering their services in tree cutting, pruning, trimming, even helping get it all hauled away. You can give them a call at 681-753-2751 or email Fvfc61349@gmail.com for more information. (Also congrats to Greg and his wife Kristen. They’re expecting baby number three!)
Passings
A member of the Husky family passed on this week. Many remember Mrs. Louise Price as one of the secretaries at North Marion High for several years. Her friendly face was one of the first to see upon entering the office. Our condolences to her loved ones during this sad time. News has also reached us this week on the passing of two Farmington High School graduates. Mr. George Edward Garner (March 26, 1939-July 26, 2020) was part of the Farmington High School Class of 1958. Relatives and friends are invited to George’s Life Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, Md. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland in private. John “Mike” Michael Kearney passed away at home on June 12 surrounded by family. Mr. Kearney was born on June 14, 1936 in Farmington, and graduated with the Class of 1954. Mike served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After returning from the service, he received his BA from Fairmont University in West Virginia and his master’s from Towson University. He served as a P.E. teacher in Anne Arundel County for 31 years, most recently at Severna Park Middle School, and retired in 1992. Mike is survived by his spouse, Barbara Ann Kearney (née Gregor) after 61 years of marriage; also two daughters, Cindy Ann Kearney-Green and her husband Randy and Sheila Ann Kearney as well as several grandchildren. Funeral services and interment were private.
Drive-In
This weekend’s flicks at the Sunset Drive-In will include a movie for the kids and the kids at heart. First showing will be the “Despicable Me” franchise spin-off, “Minions.” The movie’s villain, Ms. Scarlet Overkill is one of my favorites. (Watch for the animated version of Queen Elizabeth II and her corgi clan to make their cameos). If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll want to stay for the second feature, “The Empire Strikes Back” which first debuted on the big screen 40 years ago in 1980. A bit of trivia: The shots where Luke uses his Jedi powers to retrieve his lightsaber from a distance were achieved by having Mark Hamill throw the lightsaber away, and then running the film in reverse.
Birthdays
It’s birth month for the lovely Elizabeth Cruikshank. I’m sure she’s donning one of her many tiaras and enjoying some fabulous food in a far off destination. Also celebrating this week are my former bus driver Tom Bowman, and former Fairview Middle 4th grade teacher who is making her North Marion move this year, Mrs. Wendy Dillon. Hope everyone had a great birthday!
Projects at the Potter’s House
Lots of projects are going on over at the Potter’s House in Fairview. While a rumor was going round that there was some illness, to clarify from the house itself, Diane and the lovely ladies are quite healthy. August featured projects are bags, bowl cozies, and Cathedral Window quilts. $10 to sew plus supplies. They’ve also gotten a whole lot of craft supplies, pottery and other wares to cure those COVID-19 quarantine blues. Stop in and see them sometime.
At the Car Wash
Ricky’s Car Wash in Fairview has a good deal on interior detailing. For a steal at $55 they’ll scrub all panels, clean inside windows, dash, console, vacuum and shampoo seats and carpets. Ricky is located at 209 Main St. and you can call him at 304-350-9818 for more details.
Cook Out Quandary
We’ve been spending at least one weekend a month with the families at the Hartley Hill Ridgerunners, a group of hunters and campers on the Ritchie and Wirt County border. It’s turned out to be quite the little village of camps gathered around a central fire pit where tall tales bring us together when the sun goes down.
On special weekends (this weekend is wood cutting weekend in preparation for the upcoming hunting seasons) we take turns with each family planning the meal and the rest of us bringing enough side dishes or desserts to feed an army. It’s not uncommon on long weekends to scrap the last day or two’s menu to eat up the leftovers.
This weekend I’m tasked with a dessert to which we have been making for quite a while. I thought some of you might like a dessert you can put together quite simply if you’re ever in a quandary about what to bring (or, if you’ve not had much cookout food this summer, make it for yourself before August ends).
The recipe is for a Kuchen Cake, a German dessert. The great thing about this dessert is you can do any flavor you want. We’ve tried cherry, blueberry, blackberry, peach, apple, you name it! What you want to do is gather up ½ cup of softened butter, ½ cup shortening, 1 ⅔ cup sugar, 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder, ½ teaspoon salt, 3 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 3 cups flour, 1 21 oz. can of pie filling. Preheat the oven to 350 F, in a large bowl combine the butter and shortening, add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Scrape the sides of the bowl occasionally. Beat eggs and vanilla until combined. Slowly add in the flour, switching to a wooden spoon at the end or spatula if the mixer becomes too hard to handle. Reserve 1 ½ cups of dough and spread the remaining into the bottom of your pan. Bake for 12 minutes, remove and add the pie filling over the top of the crust. Take reserved dough into small mounds on top of the pie filling. Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is light brown. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Serve plain, with whipped topping or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Yesteryear
I love hearing that many of you enjoy the yesteryear portion as much as I love writing it. This week had me thumbing through the paper in 1922. Our neighbors over in Mannington had two positions vacation in the Post Office. The article states “A competitive examination will be held for the positions of clerk and clerk carrier” consisting of spelling, penmanship, copying from plain copy, letter writing and arithmetic. Although the position was open to both men and women, it was the policy of the Post Office to appoint only men to the carrier position. Applicants needed to have reached their eighteenth birthday but not their forty-fifth. Age restrictions would only be waived for those “entitled to preference because of military or naval service.”
The Men’s Bible Class of the First M.E. Church together with the Women’s Class were guests of the Mannington congregation at a corn roast and social. Sounds good to me! A large number of class members were present from each group. The social affairs were brought together as a way of providing “social feeling” to the church and its members. (Sounds to me it was a good way for the men and women to spark some romantic feeling with the church’s blessing. How many of you grew up with grandparents and parents whose ‘How We Met’ story involved a church?)
Contact Me
This week would’ve been a short one for me, however COVID-19 put an end to my concert going plans this year. You can reach me in the office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. by phone 304-367-2527, and email scummons@timeswv.com. Hope everyone keeps safe and follows the guidelines.
