It has been a crazy week! One minute it’s 80 or 90 degrees, and it’s beautiful and the humidity is so high it’s hard to breathe, and the next minute it’s pouring down the rain. It seems like most of the time it only rains long enough to get you soaked.
School is right around the corner. Everyone is getting ready for the first day of school. It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over.
Fresh tomatoes, green beans, and all the other fresh vegetables are fantastic. Canning and freezing is happening and enjoying all the fresh vegetables from the garden is the greatest.
It’s hard to believe Fall is only a little over a month away.
Family Fun Dog Days
White Hall Town Council will host Family Fun Dog Days, with a Hot Dog Chili Cook-off, Weiner Dog Costume Contest, Car Show, possible dunk tank, kids’ activities and more on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the municipal building.
The hotdog chili contest will be judged by the community by placing a coin in a jar, after a taste of each sauce, (one coin is one vote to determine the winner of the best hot dog sauce.) First place winner gets $200, 2nd gets $150, and 3rd gets $75.
Thank you
Fairmont Senior High Golf Coach Luke Corley would like to publicly thank Dr. William “Bill” Phillips for donating his personal golf clubs to the team.
The two sets of golf clubs will be used by the golf team during practice and competitions.
Dr. Phillips is well known and a respected, retired educator in Marion County. Thank you Dr. Phillips.
White Hall Town Council
White Hall Town Council met in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building with John Michael opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, and roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
New officer for White Hall is Phillip Stewart, Chief Guerrieri announced that the Bridgeport Police Department will be conducting training at the Municipal Building and will also train some White Hall officers for free.
Attorney Trey Simmerman’s invoice was approved, and major projects are completed.
Public Works: Pavilion has been completed, and a request was made to fix the signs at Timrod and Emerald, and place more blacktop on a pothole on Lavender Lane.
Engineer: Brad Pigott will have the paving package ready for the next Council meeting.
Unfinished Business: Still in negotiations and working on franchise agreements. Residents will have the opportunity to change their garbage provider or keep their current provider.
Benefits for the Town; saving on fall and spring clean-up events, and franchise fees.
--Fire Fee Ordinance update to cut residents and businesses annual fire fee in half and raise administrative fees from 5% to 10%.
--The request for WV Outdoor signage was not approved.
New Business to Consider: WVU’s LUCAS Cancer Screening Unit was approved to visit Town Hall, participants will need a doctor’s order to get the screening. LUCAS has grant funds to pay for those without insurance coverage.
--White Hall residents will be able to bring old electronics on the day of the E-Waste Event (no date mentioned) much like the Spring and Fall Clean-up Day.
--The council passed a motion to move forward with the suggested annexation areas.
--Floor buffing/waxing options for the Public Safety Building was approved.
Final Remarks and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
