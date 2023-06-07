Hope everyone is well and enjoyed the WOW weekend we just had.
This week is the last week for early voting, the hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rivesville Town Hall. The town election will be held Tuesday June 13, at the Rivesville Community Building, the hours are 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. The following is the list of candidates:
Mayor- Tracy Runyan
Recorder-Ashlee Sheets
Council- Donnie Edwards, Avary King, Capri Harmon and Kyle Smith.
Jim Hershman is running for the unexpired 2-year council term.
All candidates are write in candidates.
The Rivesville School Foundation is proud to announce the selection of two Fairmont Senior graduates for the 2023 Foundation Scholarship Awards. The student recipient must reside in the Rivesville Community, have attended Rivesville Elem/Middle school and maintain a GPA of at least 3.2. The recipients will receive a $1,000 scholarship to college or technical school of their choice. This year’s recipients are Capri Haron and Nevaeh Owens. Capri will attend Fairmont State University and Nevaeh will attend WVU. Congratulations to Capri and Nevaeh for their outstanding achievements. The Rivesville Foundation and the Rivesville Community wish both these young ladies the best of luck in their future endeavors.
The Foundation would like to acknowledge and extend a special thank you to Mr. & Mrs. Rick Parker, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Toothman and Mr. & Mrs. Dan Rider for their donations toward the scholarship program. The school foundation board members are:
President- Frank Moore
Treasurer- Jack Oliver
Secretary- Abby Kopischke
Members- Donna Swann, Sharon Tennant, Gary Morris, Tyson Furgason and Chris Binotto.
The Rivesville School Foundation would like to also thank the community for their ongoing support and donations.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on Saturday June 17, 9:30 a.m.- 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box contact Bob at 304-278-5574 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
The Rivesville Homecoming/Reunion will be held July 28 and 29, 2023, the cost is $13 per person for both days. Friday will be a weiner roast covered dish dinner starting at 4 p.m, Saturday’s event will start at 11 a.m. and be catered by Frank’s catering. Both events will be held at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School. Call Gary Morris at 304-365-4053 for more info.
Don’t forget Relay for Life “Wild for a Cure” is being held on Friday June 9, in front of Fairmont State University Falcon Center from 5 p.m. till midnight. There will be food trucks, live bands, raffles, face painting and more. The survivors dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Colebank Hall. For any questions call Susie Knicely 304-288-5586.
Free fishing for all West Virginia residents will be held Saturday June 10, and Sunday June 11.
Arnettsville Farmer’s Market will be held Mondays 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. June -October. Handmade Crafts available the 3rd Monday of the month. This market is being held at 4120 Fairmont Road (going out of Rivesville). Call Laura at 304-278-7215 for more information. You can also follow the Arnettsville Market Facebook page for up to date information.
Birthday Wishes:
Roger Wolfe, Jordan Ash, Tempy Wikle
Birthday Blessings to each of you
Anniversary Wishes:
Happy 20th to Noelle and Patrick Kolb and Happy 10th to Danielle and Justin Underwood, and Happy Anniversary to Sheila and Randall Womack (don’t know the years). Wishing these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share please email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Please when you’re out and about remember the kids are out of school and hopefully out playing. Keep your eyes open and watch them, we love our kids.
Until next time, Let’s go, Bucs!
