Hello, Farmers!
We’ve reached the birth month! It’s been a running joke in our family that once July rolls around the phrase “But it’s my birthday” became prevalent in our home. My sister and I are both July babies. She starts the month on the first and I end it on the 25th. It’s a nice way to get cake twice a month.
I’m not sure how or when it started but the gag is that we’d start with the “but” when asked to do things like unloading the dishwasher and use it to get perks like picking restaurants because it’s our birthday so why not? Surely a birthday girl shouldn’t have to do so many chores, right? I usually don’t throw the my birthday card out so early in the month, but I’ve decided that Sunday I’m going to use it. Why? Because it’s the start of my favorite week of the Summer, SHARK WEEK!
This mama is going to commandeer the television and enjoy all of the new documentaries about my favorite creature, the shark. The only way this week could be better would be if I were sitting on the beach while viewing the Top 10 shark attacks and learning how not to get bitten. It’s truly something I get excited for. Some people like Hallmark movies, put Christmas lights up months too soon, and count down the days until the spooky season. For me, I need to see fins in the water. I’m hoping to convince the kids to sit on the pier with me one night and try to hook a little biter just so I can touch one. (Not hug it, although that would be cool!) I just think they’re fascinating. I hope you all tune in!
Car wash
North Marion Husky Band and Dance Team will host a fundraiser car wash tomorrow from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Swisher Hill Mission Church, between Monongah and Worthington. The donations collected will be divided between the students working in order to cover some of the costs of band camp, uniform fees, equipment and instrument maintenance and other costs to start the 2021-2022 season. As you can imagine, COVID really hurt the fundraising needs of this organization. This year they will be traveling throughout the state, representing the North Marion area in competitions, parades and festivals.
Get out there Farmers and support these hardworking students! (Many that have roots in Farmington and would’ve been FHS students had she remained open). If you can’t stop by, head over to their website www.nmhuskyband.com and click the Donate button.
Discover Center Special Event
The new non-profit Marion County Children’s Discovery Center invites you to a Meet and Greet Event on July 17th at the Crystalline Event Center, 801 East Park Ave., Fairmont from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Get this! If you’re a fan of outdoor shows you might want to head on down there because they’ve got some guys you’ll want to meet. TV, Facebook and YouTube star Turtleman from the hit show “Call of the Wildman” and Ronnie Adams from History Channel’s “Swamp People” will be there in all their glory. Autographs and photos with these celebrities will be available as well as swag from t-shirts to hats, knives and more. Admission is $7 a person with all proceeds benefiting the Marion County Discovery Center. Text 304-282-2306 for more information. Don’t forget to Like them on Facebook @ Marion County Discovery Center.
Yesteryear
It was this week, July 1942 that diarist Anne Frank and her family went into the secret annex in Amsterdam. They would hide for 761 days. Had she lived, Anne would be 92 today, the same age as actresses Marion Ross, Jane Powell, teacher Noam Chomsky, game show host Johnny Gilbert, and political spouse Imelda Marcos. Instead, she will forever be a teenage girl. We also lost actress Carole Lombard when she perished due to a plane crash in the mountains of Nevada that year. She was married to actor and ladies man extraordinaire, Clark Gable. Hubba hubba. Locally, Mr. Friend Loudenslager, a prominent restaurateur in our area passed away. I couldn’t find what restaurant he was listed as proprietor of, but his obituary does mention that he owned locations in Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg. He was 50 years old when he died, but had already retired. The notation includes that he held the position as chef at the state penitentiary in Moundsville for several years. His brother, George Loudenslager was the dining room manager at the state 4-H Camp at Jackson’s Mill. If anyone knows which restaurants were his, please let me know.
The Italian Catholic Church at Monongah (that’s the way they printed it back then, folks) was struck by lightning but volunteer firemen quickly extinguished the blaze that followed. Residents in Fairview reported that hailstones “as big as walnuts” crashed through windows of their homes. Power Company crews worked all night preparing damage to communication and power lines in scattered sections of the county that were struck by the hail and windstorms. The United Mine Workers planned a big meeting in Monongah where Dr. John R. Steelman of the federal conciliation service and Percy Tetlow, head of the UMWA commission investigating complaints of violations of the Appalachian wage agreement in southern fields, were to be keynote speakers.
Birthdays
Birthday wishes go out to Mike Fast, Cathy Sturm Straight, Jesse Barber, Amber Hayhurst Spencer, Matt Yoho, Madison LaScola, Brenda Martin, Jama Schwartz, Amber Eddy, Sheldon Tennant, Chasity Evans, Sarah Shreve Hubbard, Jennifer Sieber, Ron Snodgrass, Stephanie Tomana and Buddy Bradley.
Around town
Book mobile is back! The Marion County Public Library will stop by Farmington on Wednesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. by the Fire Department. The MCPLS Bookmobile carries books, movies, CDs, audiobooks, launchpads, and more. I wasn’t going to mention it but I think it needs to be said. How sad that there has been some vandalism at our I.O.O.F Cemetery. While there’s only speculation as to what type of vehicle caused the damage, please be mindful when traveling or allowing your youngsters to ride all-terrain vehicles. There’s a difference between adolescent mischief and disrespectful law breaking.
Looking for lunch? You can get a chicken breast sandwich with potato salad for $8 at the Baker’s Nook today. While you’re there, check out the flowers in the little picnic area across the street. They’re really growing! It’s looking like a jungle out there. A reminder that St. Patrick’s and St. Peters Altar & Rosary Society will not meet in July or August.
North Marion news
Best Wishes to Principal Rusty Devito on her retirement. Mrs. Devito’s retirement will allow her to focus on her health and well-being, however there’s been lots of reassurement that she’ll forever be a supporter of the Husky family. I’m sure her presence will continue to be felt at functions from field to school for many years to come. Our runner-up State Champion Baseball team was recognized at the Marion County School Board meeting this week. Congratulations to coaches and team as they celebrate their great accomplishment. Good luck to the seniors who ended their career on such a high note and we can’t wait to see the great things coming to you in the 2022 season. A reminder of the North Marion Softball Camp sign ups. You can check that out on the North Marion Facebook page for the registration. It’s $50 per student, taught by the players and alumni of NMHS Softball and no experience is necessary.
Elimination Dinner
Come out and support the Annual Combat Vets Elimination dinner on Aug. 21 at the VFW Post 629. The dinner takes place on Aug. 21 with Social Hour at 4 p.m, Dinner at 5 p.m. and Drawing at 6 p.m. Live Entertainment as well as 50/50. Tickets are $25 each. A food truck specializing in barbecue will provide the dinner that night. Prizes include a two day stay at Tygart Lake and the $1,000 cash grand prize. You can also get a cash giveaway which will be pulled for every 25th ticket drawn out. Designated Driver will be available! Sounds like a good time!
Willow Tree Shoeboxes
The fine folks at Willow Tree Baptist Church are asking for donations of empty/clean prescription bottles to use for making fishing and sewing kits for their OCC shoe boxes. They need to be at least the size PM-10; you can find this on the bottom of the bottle. Larger sizes are also acceptable. Donations are needed by July 27. Items also needed are clothing for boys and girls, all sizes 4-5t-14-16, as well as flip flops/shoes, and miscellaneous small toys for all ages.
Senior recognition
This Sunday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will recognize the high school seniors in the congregation. This year they have three seniors, Sophia Tomana, Ella Morris and Ethan Carpenter. Refreshments will be served in the hall immediately after Mass.
Fair Photogenic Contest
This weekend is the deadline for the 2021 Mannington District Fair Photogenic Contest. Age categories are 0-6, 7-12, and 13-24 months, 2-3 and 3-4 years as well as multiples (twins, triplets, etc.) 0-4 years. Applicants must submit completed application, photo and the $16 (per child) fee on www.manningtondistrictfair.org (all submissions must be digital including your application). The deadline for all is July 11 so get your little cutie pies entered!
Final thoughts
Farmers, Why do most sharks live in saltwater? I’ll give you a minute to think about it. In the meantime, you can reach me at our offices on Quincy St., weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or by calling 304-367-2527. As always I’m on social media and can be sent submissions and general thoughts at my e-mail scummons@timeswv.com. Have a wonderful week! Oh, and it’s because pepper water makes them sneeze. Hardy, har, har.
