Happy Friday Farmers!
I spent yesterday at my desk, doing my usual work for the newspaper and watching the inaugural events on the small screen of my phone. No matter which side you’re on politically, there were so many signs of unity and people coming together throughout the day that it gives me hope for the future. Our son of Farmington, Sen. Joe Manchin, attended the events and even snapped a photo of himself and Gale with Lady Gaga. Did you see her rendition of our national anthem? If not, you should. What a robust performance. You could really feel the patriotism in her heart and how humbled she was to be a part of the day’s events.
While I’d never condone a celebrity telling you who to vote for just because you’re their fan (or, on the flip side, voting for someone just because a celebrity tells you to do it because you’re their fan) it has been nice to see so many famous figures in our country throw support behind candidates so passionately this election year. They’ve been educated, rallying and supporting candidates, registering voters, helping to shuttle people to voting locations, and also sharing information about the election process as they are learning it so that they can reach out to the younger generations about its importance. I also applaud so many of our politicians who reached out on social media to say that no matter which side wins the election, it’s always a beautiful day to be an American on inauguration day. You can feel the love for our great nation and the generosity of those who make it their career to serve it. Let’s pray for America and for those put in place by our votes that they may continue to fight for their constituents.
Yesteryear
Several awards were given to Marion County residents in January 1915’s State Corn and Potato Club show at Morgantown. Receiving places for best peck of potatoes included Wayne Tennant of Barrackville in 7th (prize: ribbon), Walter Myers of Metz in 5th (prize: pocket knife), and 10th place to Farmington’s Roy Amos (prize: ribbon). “Beers Lantern” in Agricultural Extension school was held at Farmington in late January of that year, a four day course with a fee of 50 cents. Payment can be made to J.M. Downs of Farmington, secretary of the organization. However, if you are a member of the Farm Bureau or have contributed to the fund for the county agent’s salary, you won’t be charged a fee. Miss Flora Hays had returned to the area from Washington, D.C. where she had been attending school. The Bartlett Hotel in Mannington registered guests from Boston, New York, Wheeling, Pittsburgh and Cumberland. Imagine the length of that journey from Boston to Mannington back in 1915. The Board of Education had plans to convert one of the rooms in the grade school building into a gymnasium and manual training room in January 1922. The hope was to put the school on a more “modern basis.” Mr. and Mrs. John Conaway were happy to welcome a baby daughter at their home in West Farmington on Jan. 20. Quite a number of local Rebekahs accompanied Mrs. Rella Toothman, who was the district president of the lodge, to Farmington Jan. 23, 1922 where they assisted in the installation of officers. A banquet was held after the ceremonies concluded.
Inaugural trivia
Did you know that Teddy Roosevelt was the only one to refrain from using a Bible while officially sworn in as the President of the United States? President Harrison’s speech in 1841 is the longest inaugural address at 8,445 words which took two hours for him to read (in a snowstorm, no less!) Shortly after, the President caught a cold which transformed into pneumonia. He died after only serving 31 days in office making him the first to die in office and hold the shortest term. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, although not stipulated in the Constitution, has traditionally been the oath giver to the President. Chief Justice John Marshall has given the oath nine times, making him the record holder. President Taft became the oath giver after his Presidency as he went on to become a Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The only woman to ever swear in a U.S. President was U.S. District Judge Sarah T. Hughes who swore in Lyndon B. Johnson on board Air Force One. Inauguration day was originally March 4, as all votes needed to be tallied and confirmed. (yes, it really took that long back in the day. Messengers on horses were replaced by telegraph, telephone, cars, planes and finally technology to cut down the reporting time needed to verify the election.) The date was changed in 1933 to Jan. 20 at noon by the addition of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. Franklin D. Roosevelt was both the last to be inaugurated in March and the first to be inaugurated in January. The vice president takes his oath and gives a short speech, followed by the President. Apparently in 1865, Vice President Andrew Johnson was feeling ill, and had been for a few weeks prior to the big day. In those days, it seemed to be the best idea for medicinal purposes to have him drink a glass of whiskey...or a few. It was obvious to everyone witnessing his stride to the podium that Mr. Vice President was intoxicated. He was able to take the oath but his speech was rambling, incoherent and had to be stopped by someone pulling on his coat tails and removing him. Isn’t history interesting?
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes to Devin Spears, Ashley Hayes, Valerie Narog, TJ Fleming, Kelsey Miller, Remy Petrucci, Trent Kovar, Jody Bilotta, and Julia Toothman. We’ll be mixing in some February birthdays next week (can you believe it?!) so if you have any birthdays to add to the list please let me know.
Valentine’s raffle basket
Whether you choose to stay in or spend the night out on the town, the Grant Town VFD has got you covered! Enter to win their Valentine’s Day raffle basket (Valued at over $400) today for your chance to win. Items included in the basket are dinner, dessert, axe throwing, edible arrangements, dozen roses, massage, photo shoot, movie tickets with drinks and popcorn, and much much more! Tickets are $5 each or buy 4 get one free. You can purchase them by going to https://checkout.square.site/buy/Q5HNBWTJNIFEV7QV22LOLII2. The drawing will be held Feb. 11.
Fairview Senior Citizens
There are still plenty of gloves and hats on the tree at the Fairview Senior Center. These items are free for anyone who needs warm winter accessories to help keep the cold at bay. If you’d like to donate items please bring them to the center.
Dairy Creme Corner is accepting applications for the 2021 season!
If you would like to join the team with the biggest cones in the area, Dairy Creme Corner is hiring. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, have reliable transportation, weekday and weekend availability and an amazing attitude. Text your name and address to 304-288-5368 to receive an application.
In need of chairs?
Fairview Middle has chairs which were once in the auditorium to give away. They’re nice wooden seats that were removed as they have undergone some updates. If interested, please contact the school at 304-449-1312. Donations are appreciated but not necessary to acquire the chairs.
Hot dog benefit
The owners of our own Farmington location of Hometown Hot Dogs held a benefit for the Fairview Food Pantry on Dec. 23. The benefit was held at their Fairview restaurant where a whopping 130 dozen hot dogs were sold. A donation of $6,779 was made to the food pantry which has been helping to meet the needs in our end of the county that has been hit hard with the pandemic and economic woes. We’re so glad to have them in our town. Such generous folks!
Sympathies
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Jim Moran. Mr. Moran was a bus driver for the Marion County School system and shuttled quite a few area kids to and from in the North Marion attendance area.
Howe Sweet It Is
If you’re looking for some local honey for your honey this Valentine’s, a local veteran/teacher owned business has some sweet products. Based in Harrison County, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram and Etsy under their shop name Howe Sweet It Is. Free shipping is offered locally for those in the area who could meet them in Harrison County for pick up, just enter freeshipping at checkout to remove the fees. This code never expires and can be used as often as you’d like. They offer a variety of products from local honey, beeswax, salt lamps, lip balm, gift sets, and you can even talk to them about customizing treat bags and party favors for that special occasion.
Gardening 101
The WVU Extension Service in Jefferson County is offering a free webinar series on gardening. All sessions will take place Tuesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Topics include setting up a garden, soil testing, all about seeds and transplants, growing flowers, tree fruit and small fruit, diseases, pests, weeds, composting, landscaping and critter control. The series starts on Feb. 2 and ends March 30. To register go to go.wvu.edu/gardening1010-jeffersoncounty and complete the brief form.
Final thoughts
Did you hear about the two antennas that got married? The wedding was just OK, but the reception was great! I was going to save that joke as we get into wedding season, but the more I thought about it the more I laughed. Have you ever had one of those days where you’re just so stressed and exhausted that something catches you and you’re crying laughing? I think I’ve had more than a few of those days lately. If you have anything to contribute to the column, even a joke, please let me know! Email submissions to scummons@timeswv.com, call 304-367-2527 or mail it to us at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.