Good morning Mannington! I hope everyone is enjoying the nice weather we have been having. It’s a little more comfortable than the very warm days that we have had. It does mean that much cooler fall weather is on the way. The seasons change no matter what we would like to have all year round. Vegetable gardens are about finished for the season, and flowers are being changed from summer to fall. We are all thankful for the harvest that we have had. Many folks harvest and freeze or can, to feed families through the winter. It is also a craft that many just enjoy doing each year. The preserved food is very tasty during the cold days of winter. I don’t know about others, but I will really miss tomatoes from the garden. The weather may be changing, days are shorter and events are being planned for the fall season. Try to get to Mannington to attend some of these events. This shows your support for those who try to bring fun and entertainment to our small town. Mark your calendars for the events that you do not want to forget. Enjoy the week and watch out for each other. Remember to check on others and stay safe. Music at the Barn The West Augusta Historical Society is planning entertainment for the month of September at the Hamilton Round Barn on Flaggy Meadow Road. Music at the Barn will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. This will be the “Possum Holler Band” with Joe and Martha Cordray. They play a variety of gospel and bluegrass music and have been well received the many times they have played at the Barn. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and food will be available at that time. Summer is almost over, and this is one of the last events of the concert season. Plan now to come to the Barn and show your support for this organization that tries to bring events to Mannington. Meet with friends and enjoy the evening. The ramp is now finished and many folks are appreciating the fact that it is a great improvement to the barn. Thank you to Stan Starsick and helpers for doing this work. T-shirts are available to order, some may be available. The Round Barn T-shirts are $20. Check while you are at the barn or call the museum for more information. Are you interested in taking a group tour of the Wilson School Museum or the Round Barn, for information or to make an appointment please call 304-986-7053. If there is no answer, please leave a message with your phone number and your call will be returned. The final concert at the Barn will be in October. More information will be available at a later date. Historical Society The next meeting of the West Augusta Historical Society will be held on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Round Barn on Flaggy Meadow Road. All interested folks are welcome to attend. If you are looking for a place to hold a wedding, party or reception, consider the Hamilton Round Barn. For information, please call Carol at 304-986-7547. Wintergarden Park Concert Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. is the next Wintergarden Park Concert. The music will be provided by Mannington Native William Matheny. He will perform music from his latest album. Following the concert, attendees will be able to watch the live streaming of the West Virginia University vs. Pitt football game. Plan now to attend, enjoy the music, the fellowship and the viewing of the game with family and friends. Attending also shows your support of those organizations that continue to try to bring entertainment to our small town. We thank them for their effort. Spaghetti dinner It is time to let someone else cook for you, at least one time. Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church will serve a Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall in Mannington. You may eat in or carry-out will be available. The cost will be $12 for adults and $6 for children. This is a fundraiser for the church but a great time to get together with friends and enjoy some good food and good time together. We don’t want to think about it just yet, but winter will be here before long and we will not want to get out so much. Plan to attend, support the church and have a good time. Octoberfest The Annual Mannington Octoberfest is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 in downtown Mannington. Application for vendors are available online or copies may be obtained at BerTeas on Clarksburg Street, Morris Market Place Menagerie or Mountaineer Florist and Gifts. If you have not been a vendor before and have questions check the website, manningtonmainstreet.org for information. For those who mark their calendars for this event you need to do so. There will be vendors selling many different types of craft items. It makes for a good time to do some early gift shopping for the holiday season. There is also a lot of good food available. Plan now to attend. Fall mowing, Rymer Cemetery We continue to keep our lawns looking great even as fall is fast approaching. The same thing is done with many of the small local cemeteries in the area. The Rymer Cemetery always looks so nice and is located in the little community of Rymer near Mannington. If you have loved ones buried there, please consider making a donation to the upkeep. If you wish to do so, please send your donation to Judy Carson, 411 West Main St., Mannington, WV 26582. Your donation will be greatly appreciated. FYI If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
