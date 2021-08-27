Well Farmers, autumn begins in 26 days.
Mums are arriving at local stores and greenhouses, pumpkins are plumping up for jack-o-lantern season, and soon we’ll be out and about leaf peepin’. It sure is hard to get excited for those crisp fall days when the temperature is in the 90’s and the humidity feels like it’s 100%! Fans at Husky Field were not only sweating from excitement to be back in the game but also from the heat.
We were taking our turn in the concession stand supporting our Husky Band and between the popcorn maker and the way those Baker’s Nook pepperoni rolls were flying out the window faster than a speeding bullet, it was quite hot. I love a good first football game. The drumline leading into the field, announcers voices carrying throughout the field, and some of my favorite fans cheering on their boys to victory. (Brody Hall, you have the best cheering section in the stands!)
One of my favorite characters of T.V., Lorelei Gilmore had an incredible gift that many a Gilmore Girls fan gets goosebumps when referenced. Right before the flakes fly, she smiles and says, “I smell snow.” I can’t wait for a few more weeks when I can walk outside in my favorite sweater, taking in the beautiful amber leaves falling around town, hunting for buckeyes when I can exclaim over a nice mug of tea, “I feel fall.”
Around town
Remember on your morning commute, if you see a school bus, a good rule of thumb is: “when the lights are flashin’, don’t be passin’.” I’ve seen a few drivers that seem to be confused on that point. The lunch special at the Baker’s Nook today is lasagna with side salad and roll for $12. (Save some for me!) Several pups in the area have been on the loose and a lot of missing kitties as well. If you see a well loved pet, try to get in touch with the owner. The Farmington Facebook group has been posting pictures when such things happen and I’m happy to say quite a few have been found safe and sound. Kevin Higgins is selling pews for $100 each. If interested, you may contact him via his parents, Bob and Burnetta Higgins at 304-825-7030.
Basketball fundraiser
If you’re looking for a good potted mum for your front porch decor, consider purchasing from the MMS Boys Basketball Team. Their fundraiser is to upgrade seating in the boys locker room. Mums are $9 each and from Freeds Nursery. Orders and money are due Sept. 20 with delivery on the 25th. Colors available include yellow, red, bronze/orange, white, pink and purple.
Yesteryear
Did you know that up until September 1919, the Salvation Army was located in Mill Fall? An article states that having been in the Mill Fall area for “some time,” they have moved to their new location in Fairmont. Big new included a gentleman named Mr. Joe Pesritte of Monongah taking a position with the carnival which had visited Traction Park. I wonder what sort of position? Geter Weeks and Pat Buckle returned from Cleveland where they were attending a UMWA convention.
The Pythian Sisters will have a sale of chicken sandwiches, coffee, pies, cake and ice cream. Sounds delicious! I wish more people had fundraisers like these. A license was issued by town council in 1922 for a new restaurant. The proprietor is E. Matthews. Carl Franklin opened a grocery store in the new Lynch Building on Mill Street.
Mr and Mrs. Dick Parrish and family moved from the west side to the Jess Park property in North View. Work was being done on the Catholic Church being built on Mill Street. The foundation for the parsonage has been laid and a well is now being drilled. Work is said to be rapidly progressing. Six cases of smallpox were reported in Farmington with four of the victims being small children and two as adults. Health officers report the situation is well under control. What a thing to have in the hot summer time. Ew. Poor things. The first tractor to be used on a farm in this section of the country was used by Howard Pyles in reaping wheat on the company farm recently. The field was hilly and rough but the tractor made an average of about five miles an hour. Golly!
Husky sports
Tomorrow the Lady Soccer team will play at Weirton Madonna at noon, they’ll be back in action on Thursday against East Fairmont. A couple of the ladies on the team have ties with Farmington and from what I hear they’re doing an awesome job so far this season. Boys and Girls Cross Country will also be at Preston County with Boys at 8:30 p.m. and Girls at 9:30 p.m. Go Dawgs!
Football themes
Don’t forget the theme at Woodcutter Stadium next week for the Sept. 3 vs. Preston Co. is Future Huskies “Knight.” Special activities for youth are planned. Fans are asked to dress up as their favorite Childhood Character. Future themes are: Sept. 17 vs. Brooke, we’ll honor the team members of our State Championship ‘80 and ‘81 teams on their 40th Anniversary, wear your black gear. Oct. 15 vs. Lewis Co. Homecoming and the theme, “Could Five Become One?” Wear your Middle School apparel (would be nice to see some Farmington High School representation out there!) Oct. 29 vs. Frankfort is Light ‘em Up night, wear all neon.
Reunion time
The Class of 1970 is back in town for their 50th reunion this weekend (August 28th) beginning at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Community Building. If you have not received your invitation please contact Tina Drabicky at classof70@drabicky.net. We hope they have a wonderful time reminiscing and catching up after plans were postponed for the original reunion date last year. Welcome back Farmers!
Mask up
Marion County Schools issued a mask mandate for all students and staff during the first semester of the school year. Other businesses and organizations are following suit with other safety precautions. Bishop Brennan asks that all those in attendance at mass wear a mask other than children under the age of 2. Please make sure that you look out for signs stating changes in policies before you enter. We should all be taking the proper precautions as far as washing our hands from a sanitary standpoint but a little extra hand sanitizer wouldn’t hurt anyone. Also, as strongly as both sides feel, please be tolerant of others feelings and standpoints. The last thing we need is division in our society.
Free movie
The Greatest Showman will be presented for free tomorrow at 8 p.m. at Palatine Park. This will be the last movie night of the season and everyone is welcome to attend. Please bring your own seating, blankets or chairs and snacks. The weather looks good for the event and it’s a great opportunity to get out and about one last time and enjoy those summer evenings. The Greatest Showman is rated PG and runs around 1 hr and 45 minutes. Not only does it have some great actors and actresses including Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and more, but it also features wonderful song selections that are sure to please fans of all ages.
Birthdays
We have a very special birthday boy this weekend. Mr. Bobby Petro who is a resident at the Fairmont Health facility at 120 Kaufman Dr. in Fairmont will be celebrating up a storm I’m sure. If you’d like to wish him well you can drop him a card or give him a call. His room number is 202. Happy Birthday Uncle Bobby. Other birthdays in the area include Brody Hess, Molly Delaney, Linda West, Sean Fazio, Chris Richardson, Michael Barker, Jeremy Ammons, Kassie Broadwater, Melissa Irons and Katie Ridenour.
Final thoughts
A few people inquired as to what the gas prices looked like while we were traveling through Virginia and North Carolina. (I feel a bit like Veasey) I’m sad to say that they were similar to here with the exception of a few stations we saw in the $2.79 range.
When we travel, I make sure to write down where we stop, how much we get and what price we pay. It’s nice to plan ahead and while you can’t pre-pay a lot, you can buy gift cards for gasoline periodically before your trip. By the time we left Fairmont I had gotten enough that our gas was taken care of the entire round trip. Just a tip if you want to relieve some cost before your next vacation. I will be in the office this week from 8-5 as usual. You can email me at scummons@timeswv.com or call my desk at 304-367-2527. As always, take care of yourself, stay safe and enjoy Husky Country. Go Dawgs!
