Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying nice weather along with a few stormy days.
First I would like to send a big thank you to the folks of Main Street Rivesville and all who helped in any way to ‘make Rivesville Shine!’ I hope next year more folks can come out to help, I know there were several things going on that day so hopefully next year maybe more can come out and help.
I’m sorry to announce that REMS has made the decision to cancel the “Spring Fling” which was scheduled for Friday, May 20 due to a COVID outbreak in some of the classes. The school takes very seriously the health of our children and community. Raffle tickets will still be sold for raffle baskets and the fire pit, call the school at 304-278-5331 for more information. If you would like to view the items being raffled go to the Rivesville Rams PTO Facebook page.
Some upcoming events you may enjoy:
May 18: Fairmont Clinic Retirees dinner 1 p.m. at SayBoys restaurant. Contact Bonnie Kelley at 304-278-5817 for more information.
May 20-22: Mannington Main Street will sponsor a “Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown.” This 3-day event will feature food, fun and entertainment. Follow the Mannington Main Street page for more information.
May 21: Shepperd’s Love Food Pantry food box distribution, distribution is 9:30- 11 a.m.. at Rivesville United Methodist Church located on Jasper Street. Please arrive before 11 a.,m., If you are in need of an emergency food box please call 304-534-2950.
May 21: Our friends at the McCurdysville Community building will hold a huge yard sale 8 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be hot dogs, food & snacks available. If you would like to set up tables are available to rent for $5. Call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905 for more information. All proceeds benefit the community building. This will be an indoor/outdoor event, rain or shine.
May 22: Highlawns United Methodist Church invites everyone to their brunch at Noon at the church located on Paw Paw Avenue in Rivesville. You are also invited to come to their morning worship service that starts at 9:30 a.m.
May25-28: Three West Virginia Rivers Festival will be held.
May 31: The first Fairmont Farmers Market of the year will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Palatine Park, markets will be held every Tuesday and Thursday.
June 10: Marion County Relay for Life is back! This event will be held 6-11 p.m.at Palatine Park. The survivors dinner will be held at the Baptist Temple, 430 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont beginning at 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP for the dinner to 304-288-5586 by May 23.
Birthday wishes
May 20: Jessica Hibbs, Pam Nolan. I hope your birthday’s are blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Jim and Pam Suba recently celebrated 37 years. Wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
The families and friends of Rose Hayes of Rivesville and Lloyd “ Bones” O’Dell of Grant Town, many thoughts and prayers are with both of these families at this difficult time.
Remember if you need a place to hold that upcoming graduation party, birthday party, reunion etc. consider the Rivesville Parent Youth Organization Park located at the bottom of the Paw Paw Fairground. Call Roger at 304-290-8040 or Richard at 304-278-2642 to make your reservation.
It’s hard to believe the end of the school year is upon us. With that being said please drive safe, we love our kids!
Please share any info you may have by calling me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time, let’s gooo Bucs.
