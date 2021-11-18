Hello Barrackville.
I came across this lighter version of a green bean dish for Thanksgiving. It is great to add some healthier choices to our indulgent fare for the holidays. I love anything with dried cranberries and even add them to a salad if they’re available.
WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program Green Bean, Cranberry and Nut Salad
Ingredients
1 cup canned or frozen green beans OR 1 cup fresh green beans trimmed and cut into 4” pieces
2 teaspoons canola or olive oil
2 tablespoons dried cranberries or 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
2 tablespoons chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans, almonds)
1/2 tablespoon honey
Lemon pepper, dill or seasoning of your choice
Before You Cook
Take a minute to read through the recipe before you start. Wash all fresh produce. Wash your hands at the beginning and throughout the cooking process. Children should ask for permission before using appliances and sharp knives.
Directions
Prepare green beans. Drain and rinse canned green beans. If using frozen or fresh, wash and cook until crisp-tender and drain. Cook remaining ingredients. Heat oil in saucepan. Add cranberries and nuts. Cook, stirring often. Once cranberries are softened, stir in green beans. Cook until beans are heated through. Put it all together and serve! Add honey and stir well. Sprinkle with choice of seasoning(s). Serve beans hot.
Report from Girl scout Troop 35851
Recently, Girl Scout Troop 35851 had an all night lock-in to earn their Night Owl Badge. They interviewed Officer Mike Suarez about what it’s like to work the night shift. These Girl Scouts found out some very interesting things during the interview.
Officer Suarez says sometimes it is hard to sleep in the day. He also says that working a night shift can be scary. He said the scariest thing for him to encounter is murder. He and his wife and child live in Barrackville and enjoy being a part of the community. Suarez gave the girls night time safety tips, told them about his equipment and answered questions about all the things the girls were curious about police work.
For fun, Officer Suarez shared with the girls that he loves cheese, doughnuts, and hot pockets too! Mike Suarez has been an officer for around 15 years. And started his job as a police officer at 20 years old. Currently he is a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy and works part time for the Town of Barrackville to help out our town and assist Chief Wilson. The girls learned a lot from Officer Mike and were glad to have made a new friend in the community! Written By: Madison McCartney, Angel Murphy, Olivia Whitescarver, Autumn Goodman, Allison Sypolt
Fairview VFD Fundraiser
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Depart, from 3-6 p.m. You can order for carry out, or seating is available to dine in. The phone number is 304-449-1904 or 1905. Handicap accessible, and all proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department. This will be the last sale of the year, and it will resume bi-weekly after the first of the year, 2022.
Breakfast With Santa
Barrackville PTO is excited to announce that Breakfast with Santa is back, Polar Express style. We will be serving from 9-11 a.m. on the hour. With serving Seniors at 8 a.m. All aboard for Breakfast With Santa at the Barrackville Lions Community Building, Dec. 4 from 9-11 a.m. we will be seating families on the hour, cost is $5 per person.
Will be posting for volunteers shortly! Also details will be sent out for donations on food items! Thank you for your continued support for the Barrackville PTO! And don’t forget to bring a toy or a donation for the toy drive.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society
The next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society will meet Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Barrackville Lions Community Building at 716 Pike Street lower level. Please attend if you are interested in the preservation of the landmark.
Barrackville Veteran Bob Kisner
Our community boasts many military men and woman that have served our country in many wars. Sometimes our recognition on Veterans Day is all the acknowledgement they receive. We will honor all service men and women prior our Christmas In Our Town Tree Lighting on Dec. 4. Barrackville resident Bob Kisner who is a Vietnam veteran, will honor all service members by laying a wreath at the Memorial Wall. Marion County Honor Guard will participate in the event with a 21-gun salute and by the playing of Taps. Bob will officially kick off our 2021 Christmas In Our Town event by the lighting of the tree.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
