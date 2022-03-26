Luke 4:1-2 reads as follows: “Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the wilderness, where for forty days he was tempted by the devil. He ate nothing at all during those days, and when they were over, he was famished.”
We are currently in the season of Lent. Lent is one of the oldest observances of the church and is 40 days long (not counting Sundays). The numbering of 40 days draws from this passage in which Jesus journeys into the wilderness where he fasts and is tested.
The Church has seen itself in this journey as we too are called to grow in faith and to be honest about where we have given into sin, unlike the perfect One. In doing so, we prepare ourselves to travel to the cross once again, to hear the mocking, and to see the Son of God offering himself in pure love for us and for our salvation.
Many Christian traditions use Lent as a time to prepare confirmands for baptism. The PC (USA) affirms that “Baptism marks the beginning of new life in Christ. The new way of life to which God calls us is one of deep commitment, disciplined discernment, and growth in faith. The gifts of the Holy Spirit, given with and through baptism, equip and strengthen us for the challenges of Christian faith and life.”
All of these images reveal to us that the Christian life is more than intellectual assent. It is instead a deeper commitment to take up our cross and to follow in the footsteps of our Lord and Savior.
During Lent, many undertake the practice of giving things up. Lent is not the time for personal improvement or to return to that New Year’s resolution that went sideways.
Lent is not a weight loss program or an exercise regimen. Truth be told, Lent isn’t really about us. Lent is about waiting for and expecting the Holy Spirit to work.
Lent is about making space for the Spirit of God so that we might be transformed. Lent is a time to let go and to let God work in our hearts in through our lives.
I learned a new practice several years ago. The challenge is not to simply give something up, but rather, it is to replace that something with a spiritual practice. For example, turn off the TV for 30 minutes and read scripture or pray instead.
Another example: give up a soft drink or coffee and put the money you would have spent on those into a charitable donation. Sign off of social media and spend that time reaching out to people or writing notes of gratitude. Turn off the radio on the way to work and spend that time naming blessings God has given. We could embrace the silence and simply pray: “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.” There are countless examples, but you get the idea.
Faith is hard work. Growing in Christ is not something that will just happen. It takes intentionality and purpose. But by grace, we can grow in faith and love.
