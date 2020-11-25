Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well, can you believe tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day, where has the year gone?
A reminder there’s a blood drive going on today from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. To make an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code RIVESVILLE or call Ryan Edsall at 681-209-1686. Please, if you are able get out and donate you never know when you or someone you love will be in need.
There will be garbage pickup on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, for Rivesville garbage customers.
Don’t forget if you’re interested in decorating a pole for Christmas stop at the town hall and fill out the application and pay the $25 fee. Let’s make Main Street light up for Christmas.
I still have a few DNR calendars left, better get them before they are gone.
The members of Highland Avenue Church is holding its meatball & sauce sale now, orders need to be in by Dec. 3, pickup dates are Dec. 7-9. To place an order, call the church office at 304-366-1753, Tammy at 304-612-4900 or Ron at 304-363-1778. Meatballs come in increments of 16($20), 24($30), 32 ($40), and 40($50), sauce is $7 a quart. Let’s help out our neighbor!
If you have coats or winter items you would like to get rid of, the BSE Family and Skate-A-Way will have an event on Dec. 13 from 5-8 p.m. for their 2nd annual coat giveaway. Their will be a bounce house, a magic show, face painting, carnival games, refreshments, raffle baskets and prizes. For more information, call Ashley Waters at 304-367-9700. Please, when making any donation of gloves, hats coats please make sure they are clean and in good condition. This event will take place at the skate-a-way located on Carlone Street in Bellview.
Skate-A-Way is also doing the Jr. Roller Club. It’s $35 a week per child. it runs from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and packets can be picked up during this time or any session time. Price includes skates or blades, games, crafts, movies, prepackaged breakfast, lunch, snack and drink, WiFi, assistance with school and homework distance learning, college volunteers overseen by a certified Marion County BOE teacher as well. Ask about transportation to and from school. For more info contact the rink.
Skate-A-Way is also having a Skate With Santa and his helpers on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 6-8PM. $6.50 per person that includes skates or blades There will also be picture opportunities with Santa as well.
I’m pretty sure after Thanksgiving most are going to be tired of cooking and eating those holiday leftovers, if that’s the case why not give the Knights of Columbus a call and enjoy one of their drive through meals. The meal being offered Saturday, Nov. 28 from Noon-4 p.m. will be minestrone soup. For $10 you will get a quart of soup and a small bread from Country Club Bakery. You can call 304-534-8696 and pre-order this meal. That’s what I did last week, all you have to do is drive thru and they hand you your meal. What a good way to help out a local organization and not have to cook. If you check out the Community Calendar in the Times West Virginian you can see the different meals available. Dec. 6 will be chili and pepperoni roll.
Happy birthday
Nov. 21, Minnie Moats; Nov. 26, Madison Schell; Nov. 27, Rhonda Smedley Satterfield; Nov. 28, Hannah Moore; Nov. 29, Jeanie Loughery (my daughter-in-law, love you); and Dec. 1, Penney Blackshire.
Best wishes for a great day.
I’d like to send condolences out to the families and friends of Tonya Eddy and Bud Ralphsnyder, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time.
Anniversary wishes go out to Pete and Stanis Martin as they celebrated their 51st anniversary on Nov. 23. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
Hope all the hunters out there are staying safe and having good luck.
Please drive safe, we love our kids!
From my home to yours, my family and I wish each and everyone of you a very Happy and safe Thanksgiving. Always remember, if you can’t be anything, be kind.
Do you have news you’d like me to share, call 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
