There is a saying that “the more things change the more they stay the same” which seems to apply to our current situation in particular where religion and politics intersect.
To explain what I mean let us see how Jesus addresses issues of politics in the Gospels.
In Luke 9: 54 “the Samaritans would not welcome him . . . James & John seeing this said “Lord would you not have us call down fire upon them” . . . He reprimanded them.”
Again in another place where Jesus is confronted by Jewish leaders trying to entrap him, He says, “So give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s.” (Matthew 22:21) He is not inclined to criticize political leaders nor to encourage his disciples to engage in political matters.
In many instances Jesus demonstrates his willingness to speak to, eat with, and heal persons who were thought by both the Jewish and Roman leadership to be unapproachable. Thus He shows that worldly power is often different in its application than is divine power which is always available to be shared with all and particularly with the downtrodden and deprived.
Barabbas is both a real person who wanted to wield earthly power over the Roman occupiers and he is a metaphor for our desire to take control when we have been cheated or wronged.
To the people gathered at Jesus’ judgment who cried out “Give us Barabbas,” they were just doing what comes naturally by giving in to what they knew, while rejecting the mystery and unknown of Jesus Christ.
This is in keeping with our human nature.
We more often than not choose the known over the unknown, we choose the familiar over the mysterious. We are often more comfortable with what we know and understand than we are with something that requires us to take a risk.
In a very real way we have a need to seek justice against our persecutors, even to the point of using violence for the good of ourselves and the community. Jesus, on the other hand, teaches his followers to “rejoice when you are insulted or persecuted for the sake of Christ, for your reward with be great in heaven.
Currently we might hear a preacher or a group of believers speak about how Christians are being persecuted in our nation, or how religion is being offended and the need to act against this. I think of Jesus’ words and instructions to his followers and I realize that something is amiss, is being misunderstood by followers of His.
Not that we should ever encourage people of faith to be mistreated, but Jesus clearly wants us to see with a different sense of vision and understanding. He wants us to see with the eyes of faith that leads to a personal response to wrongs, one that does not seek retribution against the offender, but that invites them to dialogue, one that seeks understanding, one that takes a transformative posture to defuse conflict rather than enflaming it.
Think of the crucifixion and how Jesus creates a dialogue with his persecutors and the other two prisoners who were similarly condemned. Observe his understanding of their situations and weaknesses and finally how he embodies the ultimate act of sacrifice to transform not only those onlookers, his persecutors, but all of us down through the ages.
It is our temptation to choose Barabbas, the one who nurses grievances, seeking control over others, following the known and familiar.
However, the choice to follow Jesus is to actively trust (seek, ask, knock) beyond our knowing, to be dependent upon divine power to bring both intermediate and lasting justice.
