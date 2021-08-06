Genesis 12:1 & 4: Now the Lord said to Abram, ‘Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.’
So Abram went, as the Lord had told him; and Lot went with him. Abram was 75 years old when he departed from Haran.
Genesis 17:1-7 When Abram was ninety-nine years old, the LORD appeared to Abram, and said to him, “I am God Almighty; walk before me, and be blameless. And I will make my covenant between me and you, and will make you exceedingly numerous.” 17:4 You shall be the ancestor of a multitude of nations. No longer shall your name be Abram, but your name shall be Abraham; for I have made you the ancestor of a multitude of nations. I will make you exceedingly fruitful; and I will make nations of you, and kings shall come from you. I will establish my covenant between me and you, and your offspring after you throughout their generations, for an everlasting covenant, to be God to you and to your offspring after you. As for Sarai your wife, you shall not call her Sarai, but Sarah shall be her name. I will bless her, and moreover I will give you a son by her. I will bless her, and she shall give rise to nations; kings of peoples shall come from her.”
Don’t you find it interesting that God called Abraham when he was 75 years old to begin a new journey ; not to go a retirement home; not to sit home and watch TCM Turner Classic Movies or play golf. Nothing mattered but one thing — Get up and go. And then it would be 24 more years until further instructions would be given to Abraham. Would we ever be that faithful? I don’t think I could be — but the point is, regardless of our age, God is Not Through with Us Yet.
This little poem I wrote expresses this:
When Abram was 75, he heard the voice of the Lord, and followed him from Ur to a distant shore
Lord, I’ll be faithful to you in all this. And God said, “That’s good. But I’m not through with You yet.”
For 24 years he waited to learn what was up, and hoped sometimes against hope, that God would show up
So God said, “It’s nearly time, the message you get… that I’m not through with You yet.”
“But God,” Abram said, “Sara cannot conceive. So Hagar will have to do
And God said, “OK. But hang in there, because, with you, I am not through.”
Ishmael was born, but because he wasn’t her own, Sara was sick
But God could be heard saying, “Don’t worry because I’m not through with you yet.”
Abraham became 91 and then 95
“God, You better work fast before I die.”
“Abraham, what I’m gonna tell you, you’d better sit,
Let this sink in — I’m not through with you Yet.”
When 99, he thought will it ever come
God, did you choose me or another someone
“Yes, Abram, this truth you are about to get
Isaac will be born but I’m not through with you yet.”
He was born and nations were birthed, for life’s journey is of worth
And God’s truth embedded in the book is for all to see when we look
The truth for all times can plainly be seen
From these biblical stories to street corner scenes
Regardless of age, color, creed. This is it
That God ain’t through with none of us yet.
