As we near the beginning of another school year, the energy within our community is evident. After more than two years of struggling through a pandemic, most of us are ready to move forward no matter what the current COVID numbers may reflect.
We want things to be normal again.
Unfortunately, we struggle defining what normal means. Many of our ways of life have been changed forever. In our congregation, we have not had an official greeting time nor have we passed an offering plate in nearly 30 months.
Perhaps these are subtle changes, but it is not long before the impact of several small adjustments begin to weigh on us.
One of the benefits of the pandemic has been an opportunity to reflect on these changes and how they impact our groups and family. Why do we exist? Are we succeeding in our purpose? How can we do better?
I have spent the last several weeks sharing a sermon series that reflects my interest in plants and the growing process. The number of agricultural references found in the Gospels (and throughout Scripture) are not coincidental. Indeed, the cycle of life helps us formulate an understanding of the spiritual journey that transcends pandemics and other unusual circumstances.
First of all, God has called us to grow.
Several weeks ago, I planted several chrysanthemum seeds and I was unable to get any to germinate. How disappointing!
Likewise, God has called us to grow in Christlikeness. This process is not an optional, advanced level of Christianity; it is an expectation for each follower of Christ to become more like our Savior.
This growth does not occur in isolation. For the believer, growth occurs in community. When you shop at one of these large, national chains, the tags on their plants often recommend planting in groups of three. Not only is this a wise marketing strategy, it is also a reminder that we grow best when others are growing with us.
Secondly, we are called to share.
During my first pastorate, one of our neighbors had a large garden and he would share freely and abundantly. In all fairness, he was a member of our congregation and his wife was one of my elementary teachers. Yet, he demonstrated the same generosity to all our neighbors. I really believe that his sole purpose in preparing his garden was so that he could share it with others.
One day he told me about the neighbor who had lived in our parsonage before the church purchased it. This neighbor would grow a large garden, but he would not share with anyone. He told our generous neighbor that if people wanted vegetables from the garden, they could grow their own.
The Bible is full of examples of similar selfishness. The Israelites hoarded manna, the big brother did not welcome home the prodigal, and Ananias and Sapphira withheld money from God.
Yet, in Genesis 12, God told Abram that he would be blessed so that Abram could, in return, bless others. Repeatedly, Scriptures teach us to live with a spirit of generosity even though we often find ourselves battling a mindset of scarcity.
While it may seem counterintuitive to advance community ministry coming out of a pandemic, the church needs to find creative ways to share. This includes sharing our faith stories, sharing our giftedness to further God’s Kingdom, and happily sharing our resources because we know God loves a cheerful giver (2 Corinthians 9:7).
The final component of this series is our need to celebrate.
Let’s be honest, some days are easier than others. Working through COVID has left many of us wearied and frazzled.
Nonetheless, the source of our joy is not our circumstances.
The Apostle Paul told the Philippian church that he “learned to be content whatever the circumstances (Philippians 4:11).” This was immediately instructing them to “rejoice in the Lord always” (Philippians 4:4). Even with the uncertainty and confusion that has defined this pandemic, God has remained present and true.
So, during this back-to-school season, may the church be renewed with a fresh sense of purpose and excitement as we grow in Christlikeness, share our blessings, and celebrate God’s goodness.
