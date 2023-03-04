“To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven: . . . “
Ecclesiastes 3:1 NKJV
Sometimes it is very easy to become so focused on the experiences of our own lives — after all, this is the only experience we actually can have or know — that we lose sight of any sense of how our lives fit into a larger Divine purpose that spans eternity and fills all of creation.
The preacher, as he is called in the Book of Ecclesiastes (Qoheleth, Hebrew), begins his famous passage (perhaps as famous for the rock band The Byrds rendition of it in “Turn! Turn! Turn!” as the text itself), by reminding us of this larger sweep of cosmic time within which our lives create a mere blip. And yet, there is a deep biblical sense that this blip is just as important as the whole of time and eternity to the God who has never ceased to love His creatures and His creation.
Like time and space itself, our lifetime is also constituted by various times and seasons. Some of these times and seasons are punctuated by both good and challenging events and some of these times are reflective of the natural cycles and seasons of human life and aging.
Not long ago, I had to make a pastoral call at a local hospital.
As I entered the building, there sat a man in a wheelchair waiting to be picked up at the entrance. I guessed him to be somewhere in his mid to late eighties. I thought about how he reminded me of my grandfather at that age — a strong man who, like us all, experienced the ravages of aging to become an old man.
It then, occurred to me that when my grandfather was that man’s age, that man would have been my age. If I am fortunate, I will someday be his age. My continued reflection on this observation challenged me to consider how God has been present to me through all of the cycles, seasons, and events in my life. The truth is, while I have experienced much change, God is the constant. And, not just in my life, but God is the constant in all of time and space.
It puts into new perspective God’s words to Job when he says, “Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? Tell me, if you understand” (Job 38:4 NIV).
God is not trying to be dismissive of Job’s real human angst, He simply is inviting Job to change his frame of reference toward the eternal.
I am thankful God is a God for every stage and season of our lives, not only for each of us, but for all of creation. When our own lives may not always make sense, may this perspective inspire our faith in a God who is with us, “even to the ends of the earth” (Matthew 28:20 KJV).
